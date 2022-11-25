9 Secret Ways To Attract (And Keep) A Masculine Man

I’ve been a matchmaker for nearly a decade, which has given me a unique insight into the psyche of men. I understand how they think, feel and operate, and most of all, what they’re attracted to.

I’ve discovered that there’s one particular quality ALL men respond to in a VERY BIG WAY (like moths to a flame) — and that’s femininity.

To attract the kind of masculine man you want, you need to understand that femininity IS your superpower! It will attract and hold his attention like nothing else. And yet, most women don’t know how to use femininity to their advantage.

Women today have careers, make a good living, and have myriad financial and lifestyle freedoms. (It’s about freaking time!) But, to succeed in the business world, we lead with our masculine side.

We’re independent and capable. Our outfits are businesslike, and neutral and hide our curves. (How many lawyers do you know litigate in little pink dresses?)

To command respect, we are forceful, direct, unemotional, and strong.

We’re leaders. We’re goal-oriented, and focused, and we get sh*t done! We’ve grown accustomed to sending curt e-mails, offering firm handshakes, and doing everything ourselves (we rarely ask for help).

This serves us well at work, but these masculine qualities don’t translate when dating. In fact, successful women often have a particularly difficult time attracting and dating quality men.

The very thing that makes you successful in business may make it harder for you to date!

So what should you do? How can you tap into your feminine superpower to attract the kind of masculine man you want?

You must connect (or reconnect) with your softer side — the side you’ve lost touch with or maybe even forgotten you had. When you connect with your feminine energy, you’ll become irresistible!

Why?

Because feminine allure is a powerful thing, and masculine men (the kind you want to meet) are VERY attracted to it — without exception. How men respond to femininity is universal and timeless — in fact, it’s in their DNA.

So, how can a strong, modern woman embrace her feminine side, too?

Here are 9 ways you can attract, and keep a masculine man:

2. Let him lead

What a relief to have someone else make the decisions and do all the work. Let him choose the restaurant, select the table, pay the bill, and get you an Uber or walk you to your car. Thank him for his generosity and for being a gentleman. Enjoy his efforts and learn how to receive.

3. Make him feel like a priority

I know you’re super busy at work and have a full social calendar, but please make him feel like he’s a priority. Commitment-ready men get frustrated when you seem unavailable. When you make time for him, you make him feel special.

4. Show him your softer side

Sure you’re intense and focused at work, but what about your playful, relaxed, and easy-going side? Let him see that side of you! Enjoy that side of yourself, too!

5. Let him be your hero

I know you’re independent and extremely capable, but let him help you. If he offers to pick you up before your date, say "yes." If he wants to carry your bag or open your door, tell him you really appreciate it. Men love to do things for you, so let him feel like your hero.

6. Flirt with him

Make eye contact and give him a coy smile. Tease him a little bit. Be playful and silly!

7. Adore him

Tell him what you love about him, and say positive things about him in front of others.

8. Be nurturing (and feed him)

Bake him cookies or cook him dinner (or order in if you don’t cook). Even if you’re a busy professional, slow down and take the time to make him feel special and appreciated. There’s something so true about the saying, "The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach." It’s not that hard to make him happy. Just feed him!

9. Let him pursue you

Don’t chase him. Let him court you — call you, ask you out, come up with a plan, pick you up and pay. Respond enthusiastically and give him lots of positive feedback and appreciation (but still let him do the work). His effort will show you his level of interest. If he doesn’t try, he’s not the guy.

10. Wait to have sex

Just because he asks, it doesn’t mean you have to say "yes" to sex. A commitment-minded man who’s genuinely interested in you will wait. Let him know you’re a little old-fashioned and keep things rated PG-13 until the two of you are exclusively dating. What’s the rush?

These 9 smart dating strategies will help you channel your feminine superpowers (and, trust me, they’ll work like magic!).

Michelle Jacoby is an award-winning matchmaker and dating and relationship coach who is the owner of DC Matchmaking.

