6 'Undateable' Habits Women Actually Find Very Attractive In Men

The authors of Undateable — a compendium of 311 things men do, say, or wear that renders them, well, undateable — interviewed "hundreds of smart, funny, normal women" to pin down the top red flags and deal breakers men can be guilty of. Flipping through, however, we wondered if the average woman was making herself undateable simply by being so judgy.

Some habits men might have that can actually be positive within a committed relationship. Open communication is crucial to ensure that both partners understand each other's needs and expectations regarding these traits. This book makes us long for a compromise between settling for Mr. Good Enough and blindly rejecting anyone who is not Mr. Perfect.

Here are six undateable habits women find very attractive in men:

1. Body piercings, tattoos, and faux hawks

AYO Production / Shutterstock

Some of us have a soft spot for this look. Lip ring? Super-attractive. The bottom line? Spray tans are never okay, but judging wardrobe/facial hair/body modification choices is incredibly subjective.

No single objective standard of beauty applies to everyone. Different cultures often value different physical attributes, shaping what is considered attractive within that society.

2. Sleeping masks

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

This girl teases her husband for wearing a sleep mask (which she bought for him, by the way), but these things can be a godsend for couples who struggle with clashing sleep schedules. Likewise, wireless headphones are dorky but also useful.

A 2022 study published by the Sleep Research Society found that eye masks primarily benefit sleep quality by blocking out ambient light, which can disrupt your circadian rhythm and melatonin production.

This leads to improved sleep quality, increased REM sleep, better alertness, and potentially even improved skin health by reducing eye area wrinkles due to less facial movement during sleep.

3. Owning a cat

Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

Some of us are sick to death of the cat lady stereotype. Cats are smooshy and adorable and owning one can be endearing, especially as it provides just a little bit of proof that the owner is capable of taking care of a living thing.

Owning a cat can provide numerous benefits, including reduced stress and anxiety, improved cardiovascular health, a sense of companionship, potential allergy protection in children, entertainment value from their playful nature, and a lower-maintenance lifestyle than other pets.

A 2020 study showed that cat owners may have lower blood pressure due to the calming effect of interacting with their feline companions. Cats can provide a sense of companionship, especially for individuals living alone, alleviating feelings of isolation.

4. Playing Dungeons and Dragons and/or World of Warcraft

dodotone / Shutterstock

We thought that everyone had come to a sort of geek-is-chic consensus. Right...?

Intelligence and humor are traits all girls appreciate, so show her your smarts, passion, and funny side. Be sweet, listen to what she says, and learn about things she likes.

5. Preferring BYOB restaurants

La Famiglia / Shutterstock

Bring-your-own-beverage restaurants are fun and thrifty!

We suggest going to a wine, beer, or sake tasting beforehand, picking up your favorite bottle, and bringing it to dinner as a nice twist on the typical dinner date.

6. Having a stack of reading material next to the toilet

Nerijus Juras / Shutterstock

This is just one of the many items that caused this girl to do a double take, gasp, and exclaim, "But I do that, too!"

Other items in this category are road rage and Renaissance Faires.

Steph Auteri is a freelance writer and editor. She's been featured in Playgirl, Time Out New York, American Curves, New York Press, Nerve, and other publications.