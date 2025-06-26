Women Who Can Easily Answer These 6 Questions Are The Ones Men Want Most

Yetis, Stonehenge, shoe horns — life is full of mysteries, and up there with all this wonderment: what men want in a relationship and how to make a guy fall in love with you. This question has left women scratching their heads and writing furiously in their diaries for centuries.

Falling in love is a mystery, and cracking the male code is not for the faint of heart (or the woman short on ink). That part of you that exists when you strip everything back, stop playing games, stop performing, and stop being the person you think he wants you to be — or the person you think anyone wants you to be.

It’s your uniqueness that leaves men falling head over heels and wanting relationships. Research found that it paves the way for genuine connections, attracts compatible partners, promotes self-esteem and well-being, and ultimately leads to more satisfying and fulfilling romantic relationships.

So, how do you drop the mask so you can drop the mic? It starts by questioning yourself. These 6 deep questions to ask yourself will help you get to know yourself better and, in turn, be the key to understanding how to make a guy fall in love with you.

Women who can easily answer these six questions are the ones men want most:

1. 'Where and when do you feel most yourself?'

Think about that for a moment. When do you feel like you don’t need to pretend to be someone else? Maybe it’s when you’re doing art or singing on stage.

Maybe it’s when you’re with your girlfriends or at your job. Maybe it’s on the soccer field or volunteering with animals.

2. 'Where and when do you feel that you’re not yourself?'

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Now, do the opposite and think of when you wear the mask the tightest. Maybe it’s with your family or in the aerobics class? Maybe it’s during a PTA meeting or book club? Maybe it’s in the conference room or around new people?

Research suggests that our sense of self is influenced by various factors, including social context and our perceptions. Understanding when and why these shifts occur can help individuals navigate challenges, improve relationships, and cultivate a stronger sense of identity.

3. 'Where in your life do you have the hardest time saying no?'

Everyone has the right to say no to anything (and anyone) they want, but it’s not always easy. Figure out where it’s the hardest. Chances are, you’ll find a pattern.

4. 'Where do you have the hardest time saying yes?'

Is there a certain person or activity you have a hard time saying "yes" to? Take some time to think about this, then journal and write it down. Consider what experiences you might be missing out on and why.

Research indicates that FOMO (fear of missing out) isn't solely about missing out on enjoyable activities. It's often driven by the fear of missing opportunities to bond with people and potential negative consequences for one's social relationships, such as exclusion or reduced social status.

5. 'What would it take for you to view your failures as opportunities to learn?'

This question is important because it’s part of being yourself. It’s about trusting yourself and recognizing that mistakes don’t define you. And, in many cases, they’re necessary to grow and learn.

Do you know what’s underneath all the laurels people rest upon? Struggles! All of us, every person on earth, isn’t just made up of success. We’re made of joy and pain, wins and losses, triumph and regret.

6. 'What will it take for you to see all the challenges to come as opportunities?'

Raul Mellado Ortiz / Shutterstock

Failures are about the past, whereas challenges stay focused on the present and future. When you change your perspective to view challenges as opportunities, you stop fearing what lies ahead.

Research on resilience explores how individuals bounce back from adversity. Identifying what it takes to see challenges this way involves understanding the psychological mechanisms behind resilience, positive mindset, and goal-setting, and then applying these principles to navigate adversity.

And that makes you much more willing to take a chance on just about anything and anyone. Now that you know what makes a man fall in love and how to make a guy fall in love with you, you are not only a step closer to having the relationship that you've always wanted, but you'll also be happy with yourself.

Clayton Olson is an International Relationship Coach, Master NLP Practitioner, and Facilitator specializing in dating, empowering men and women, self-esteem, and life transitions. He has 20 years of experience working to optimize human behavior and relational dynamics.