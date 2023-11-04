A Woman's First Love Texts Her The Night Before He Marries Another Woman — 'Remember Me?'

A woman has shared the text message that her fiancé sent to the first woman that he had ever loved the night before their wedding.

In a TikTok video, a screenshot of the message was shared with viewers, who were ablaze with their opinions on whether or not such a message should have been sent the night before he was set to marry another woman.

He sent a message to his first love and thanked her for loving him during their relationship.

"Hi, is this still Alexsa's number?" the initial message sent by the woman's first love read. Hesitant and confused, Alexsa responded that it was, but was unfamiliar with the person trying to reach out to her. Unbeknownst to her, that person happened to be someone she most likely hadn't spoken to in years.

In a lengthy message, the unnamed man explained that he was getting married tomorrow and that his fiancée was aware that he was sending the message to begin with. While many people would assume nothing good could come out of a text from your first love, this man had nothing but kind words to say to his ex, even thanking her for loving him throughout their relationship.

"Thank you for being my first love. Thank you for always encouraging me, thank you for keeping me out of trouble, thank you for the times you took care of me when I was sick and depressed. Thank you for loving me," the heartfelt message read.

The groom-to-be continued, admitting that if she hasn't found her own love already, he hopes she will soon. He pointed out that if she loved him that much when they were younger, then he could only imagine how "strong and powerful" her love could be now.

"To the man who is lucky enough to have you as their wife, I hope he treats you with care, I hope he knows who he has in front of him, I hope he shows you love and loyalty every day. You deserve that and more," he added. "My point in all of this is, you are the reason why I know how to love someone."

He acknowledged that it was his first love that taught him how to deal with his anger and his depression, and how to live a full and happy life that he is now taking into his marriage.

Photo: Monstera Production / Pexels

People were split on whether or not the message was appropriate to send the night before his wedding.

The video, which was shared by the man's fiancée, elicited an influx of differing opinions, with some people admitting that the message was incredibly sweet.

"Honestly, this isn't bad. He's speaking his gratefulness for what you did for him and for teaching him to love. Not that he still loves you," one Reddit user wrote.

Another user added, "This is absolutely beautiful, so mature of him to realize that he is the man he is today because you were once in his life."

"I was his first love and I’m devastated it’s over. I hope he does have fond memories and feelings for me still even though he broke it off," a third user chimed in.

However, others argued that if they had received this text message, it would have been heartbreaking.

"So this is what they mean by you fix a man just for another woman to get the healed version of what you always wanted," a fourth user wrote, while a fifth added, "The ones who write these type of messages be the ones who put you through the most. They love the idea of you, but when you are together they will rip your insides out."

Another commenter wrote, "The way it takes hurting us for them to learn how to treat the girl after us better will never sit right with me."

For many people, past relationships are nothing but a fading memory, but for others, they serve as a reflection of our strengths and weaknesses.

It's clear that his man viewed the time spent with his first love as a transformative moment in his life and felt the need to express thanks for her encouragement, love, and care, even if she didn't know it at the time.

The fact that he was able to do this with the full knowledge and support of his fiancée only adds another layer to the gesture. It shows that he's a changed person, and in his current relationship, there is a deep sense of security and a willingness from his partner to accept and embrace his past.

Photo: OĞUZHAN YAVUZ / Pexels

Rather than him dwelling on what could have been, this man's text message has a sense of closure and appreciation for a woman who was once a big part of his life.

Though unconventional, the text message is a sign of emotional maturity and can allow us to reflect on how we've changed and evolved through our own past relationships, whether it's from past partners or even past friendships.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.