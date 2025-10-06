If A Woman Wants A Man To Ask Her To Be His Girlfriend, She Does These 6 Things Early On

You’ve met a nice guy and he’s asked you out and walk into this potential relationship filled with expectations. His ability to meet these expectations is the make-or-break for him, so you’re watching closely. As it turns out, men also have expectations and standards a partner must meet before he asks her to be his girlfriend.

They’re not always as obvious, but through my dating journey and the feedback from clients, I’ve learned that there are six things guys want you to do, but won’t tell you when you first start dating.

If a woman wants a guy to ask her to be his girlfriend, she does these 6 things early on:

1. She calls or texts first sometimes

Men know that they should pursue you, but in a world full of so many options, it’s nice when you show some actual interest in them. Sending out a simple text asking how their day has been going is a long way in getting you to the top of their list.

2. She asks questions

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

This seems like a simple one. It’s called a conversation! You wouldn’t believe how many guys complain to me about how little interest women take in them during their dates. The art of conversation is huge and will keep you in the game a lot longer.

3. She takes an interest in the things he loves

Whether it’s a sports team, activity, or their new favorite band, you should take an interest in their interests. Let him ramble on about his quarterback, even if you don’t love that team (or sport altogether).

He just wants you to listen to him sometimes, just like he has to listen to some story about your friend’s cousin’s daughter.

4. She plans a date

There’s a lot of pressure put on men to plan dates that are interesting, fun, and creative. It’s nice of you to take that on sometimes and introduce him to your favorite things or try something completely new together.

5. She sends a photo (or two)

Daniel Hoz via Shutterstock

You know how I feel about men asking for pictures without any real context. I’m not a fan! But I am a fan of sending unsolicited pictures — and so are men. Did you dress up for a girl’s night? Send it to him. He’ll appreciate that more than the one he asked for.

6. She doesn't use her phone at the dinner table

This request is another very obvious request that we, as a culture, keep failing at. When you first start dating someone, you want their undivided attention. Your Instagram feed can wait, ladies. Leave your cell in your purse and only take it out when he goes to the bathroom.

Fulfill these unspoken expectations men have from the women they date, and you will be perceived as the keeper he’s been looking for.

Ravid Yosef is a dating and relationship coach. She is an established advice column writer, Certified NLP Practitioner, and Award-winning marketer.