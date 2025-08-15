There’s a lot of speculation over when we’ll find “the one.” But there’s no exact science to love. There’s no formula, checklist, or set of tests to decipher if you’ve finally met your soulmate. Unfortunately, it all comes down to gut feeling.

Following your gut, however, can be difficult. With all those distractions and mixed signals out there, we get lost in the idea of love and forget how to spot it. The person you’re meant to be with is the one who alleviates all your questions and anxieties.

While every relationship is as different as every love, some things never have to be done in a loving relationship. If you find yourself with a woman who does any of these seven things, you’re not with someone who loves you deeply as you should be loved.

If a woman truly loves someone from the depths of her soul, she will never do these 7 things:

1. Chase them

La Famiglia / Shutterstock

Movies have it all wrong. They depict grand love with grand obsession. They depict it with years of pining and obsessing. They make it seem like it’s not worth it if it’s not any work.

But love isn’t supposed to be work. Love is supposed to be the easiest job you’ve ever had. Why should you be chasing someone who is supposed to love you?

2. Beg them

BongkarnGraphic / Shutterstock

Real love doesn’t need to be begged for. Real love flows as naturally and effortlessly as running water. You can walk away from it, and it’ll keep running.

When you’re begging someone to love you, you’ll never get the love you’re looking for, and you’re asking for something they clearly can’t give. Love is supposed to lift you higher, not bring you to your knees.

The idea that a woman who truly loves someone would never beg for their attention is a common sentiment, often rooted in notions of self-respect and healthy relationship dynamics. Research by The Gottman Institute has concluded that while seeking a partner's attention is normal, it's important to distinguish between healthy expressions of need and harmful patterns driven by insecurity or unmet emotional needs.

3. Change for them

Rachata Teyparsit / Shutterstock

The one who loves you loves all of you. They may not agree with you all the time, but they wouldn’t even change the way you argue with them. When someone is asking you to change, they might as well be asking for you to leave.

The right person isn’t looking for their ideal partner; they're looking for someone who is right for them. When you’re it, there won’t be any question about what’s wrong and right about you.

4. Negotiate with them in order to keep them

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

A relationship is not a consolation prize. You should never be with someone who makes you negotiate the terms of it. Negotiations based on the threat of being left are for dying relationships. The only negotiation that should be happening is with dinner plans and parent weekends you’d rather not attend.

According to a 2024 study, while romantic love is a powerful commitment device that helps couples navigate challenges and maintain strong bonds, it's not a guarantee of unwavering acceptance or a lack of personal needs and boundaries. Individuals have the right to define the terms of their relationships and communicate their needs and expectations, even if it involves negotiation.

5. Wonder about them

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

You should never be unsure about how they feel about you or what their aspirations are in life. They should be open about anything they want, and what they want should include you.

Mystery can be hot and play a big part in the dating process, but you guys are past that. The two of you are supposed to be in love, and when in love, mystery should be nowhere in sight.

6. Cry over them

AYO Production / Shutterstock

Tears are not the water that helps a budding relationship grow. Spending more time crying over someone than smiling with them isn't a sign of passion; it's a sign you’re supposed to leave them. Relationships aren’t built on nights spent weeping; they’re built on the days you’re happier than you’ve ever been in your life.

Instead of viewing crying as a sign of weakness or a lack of love, it's more accurate to consider it as a natural part of human emotional experience, influenced by individual differences, relationship dynamics, and social context. Attachment theory suggests that securely attached individuals are more comfortable expressing emotions, including crying, in healthy ways.

7. Lie for them

AYO Production / Shutterstock

If you’re hiding even one thing about them from your friends, you’re in the wrong relationship. If you’re pretending they're someone they aren’t, you’re with the wrong someone.

The person you’re meant to be with is the person you couldn’t hide if you tried. You talk about them to everyone because they're your everything. Even if you don’t bring them up in every conversation, you’re thinking about them in every silence.

Lauren Martin is the founder of Words of Women, a platform dedicated to promoting unique content for women, mainly focused on spiritual, inspirational and wellness.

