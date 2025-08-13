If A Woman No Longer Feels Love, She'll Display These 9 Subtle Behaviors

When you first fall in love with someone, it's hard to imagine that those wonderful feelings it entails come with the possibility that, someday, one of you might start falling out of it. We all love the excitement, the laughter, the getting to know each other, and the staying up all night until the morning after part.

Some may say this is the part where all of us are good at everything. We are in the middle of having it all, not thinking that it may all fall apart one day. That is, until the falling out of love part starts happening. You can both feel it ending, but nobody’s saying anything.

Advertisement

Like any person shocked to learn something wonderful is about to end, you find yourself paralyzed, just standing there trying to make the most out of whatever time you have left.

Were there signs you missed? Can you still do something to make it all OK? Was it me? Was it you? Or was it both of us? If you notice these happening in your relationship, consider yourself warned.

If a woman no longer feels love, she'll display these nine subtle behaviors:

1. She starts growing apart from you

Pormezz / Shutterstock

The first few months or years of every relationship are the happiest times. You just love to do everything together. You want to mature at the same pace, bringing your relationship to the next level. You’re both growing up while getting closer to each other.

And then the time comes when the other person seeks to experience something new, while the other just can’t or doesn’t want to do it with them. They start to grow apart, and the other just feels heavy, like you are holding each other down. This is the biggest sign that you've fallen out of love with each other.

Advertisement

2. She starts acting differently

fizkes / Shutterstock

You’re both changing into a different person. The other person just can’t recognize their partner anymore.

Everything you agreed on, everything you liked to do together, the way you dress up for the other, the way you smell, and even the jokes you both laugh at change. Nothing is the same anymore.

She may show less interest in spending time with you or engage less enthusiastically in shared activities. Research does caution that these are just potential indicators. Changes in behavior could stem from a variety of reasons, including personal stress, health issues, or external pressures.

Advertisement

3. She becomes endlessly angry, jealous, and argumentative

New Africa / Shutterstock

Have you ever heard of low frustration tolerance? This is what happens when love starts to fade. Each one of you no longer has the patience to joke around or tell each other about your day, thinking that it will only end up with a petty argument.

You can no longer stand being around each other. Their words irritate you. Their actions make you dislike them over and over again. You’re constantly reminded of all the things they've put you through, and you just know that it’s not a healthy relationship anymore.

Advertisement

4. She no longer feels like your best friend

Srdjan Randjelovic / Shutterstock

This is what we don’t want to lose the most, aside from the love that was once there: them, being the best friend we ever had. The person who knew us well, more than we even know ourselves, is still holding on with hopes that they will change and see us for who we are now.

The person who listened to our every rant without judging or criticizing. But they have changed. They no longer see you the way they once did.

Friendships, like romantic relationships, can evolve and change over time. However, one study concluded that a recurring pattern of losing friends might suggest deeper issues like relationship difficulties, communication problems, or even unconscious behaviors that push people away.

Advertisement

5. She has no time for you anymore

Dean Drobot / Shutterstock

You have no time for each other anymore. You find every good excuse in the world to not be with them. They feel too far away, no matter how close they are. Time feels like forever, and you just can’t wait, meaning you cannot wait for it to be over.

In a loving relationship, you pay attention and spend time with each other every chance you get; if that's not happening, you may have fallen out of love.

Advertisement

6. She wants to be alone a lot

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Being alone just sounds more appealing. You feel like if ever you bring them with you anywhere, they will be just a piece of heavy baggage you have to carry around with you. You no longer want to experience things with them.

Some women thrive on independence and enjoy the process of self-reflection and personal growth that solitude provides. Research has concluded that if the desire for alone time is couples with other signs of emotional distance, withdrawal, or lack of communication, it could indicate a deeper problem in the relationship.

Advertisement

7. She stops talking about the future

Goncharov_Artem / Shutterstock

You know that the future is not around the corner anymore. Planning with the one we love is one of the things both partners enjoy doing, but if you cannot imagine it anymore, nor have the courage to bring it up, then you’re both losing it.

While it's not a definitive sign of lost love, it's often associated with a withdrawal from the relationship and a decreased sense of commitment. Research from The National Social Life, Health, and Aging Project says this behavior can be linked to quiet quitting in a relationship, where one partner emotionally disengages and stops putting in the same effort.

Advertisement

8. She lets the relationship fall into a stale routine

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

The feeling when you have to wake up, eat, work, sleep, and do it all over again is what it feels like when you’re falling out of love.

It feels like you do it not because it’s what you want to, but because you have no other choice. It feels like an obligation just to be around them.

Advertisement

9. She stops initiating conversation

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Making conversation is no longer easy. It doesn’t happen naturally anymore, and sharing your feelings, emotions, or innermost thoughts with your significant other no longer feels like something you fancy doing.

In some cases, a decline in conversation initiation may be a sign of growing indifference towards the relationship, indicating that the woman no longer sees the value in investing emotional energy.

One study explained that problems in the relationship's overall communication patterns, including unresolved conflicts or the presence of the demand-withdraw pattern, can lead to reduced communication initiation from either partner. They are not the same person you fell in love with.

Krizzia Paolyn is a writer, editor, and poet whose work has been featured in Thought Catalog, Entity Mag, and more.

Advertisement