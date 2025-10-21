A healthy marriage depends on respect. Living together and sharing a life is difficult when two people do not respect one another. To show support for each other, they must hold a united front. Neither partner should share the other’s business with friends or family. While venting about frustrating topics can be beneficial, certain topics should never be shared in order to keep a respectful union. Knowing this, a wife who truly respects her husband would never talk to anyone else about topics she knows he wouldn't want discussed with others.

"Love without respect is dangerous; it can crush the other person, sometimes literally. To respect is to understand that the other person is not you, not an extension of you, not a reflection of you, not your toy, not your pet, not your product," writes Peter Gray, Ph.D, for Psychology Today. “In a relationship of respect, your task is to understand the other person as a unique individual and learn how to mesh your needs with his or hers and help that person achieve what he or she wants to achieve."

Wives who actually respect their husbands would never talk to anyone else about these 11 things

1. His family

Ridofranz from Getty Images via Canva

It’s not always easy to join a new family through marriage. Sometimes, personalities can clash. Whether it’s a nosy mother-in-law or a brother who spends too much time at the house, issues can easily arise. We’ve all heard horror stories from friends about their struggles to coexist with members of their husbands' families.

When a wife truly respects her husband, she will refrain from talking poorly about his family to the people in her life. Her husband is likely close with his family and would not appreciate his wife shaming them to her friends or family. While she is entitled to feeling her own in-law woes, keeping them between herself and her husband shows respect. Bad mouthing your husband's family is never a good look.

2. Their finances

Strelciuc Dumitru from Getty Images Pro via Canva

Finances can be a serious cause of concern in a relationship. Unfortunately, we live in a world where money means just about everything for most people. When a couple is dealing with financial strain, it can take a major toll on their union. The stress can be too much for some to handle.

When it comes to discussing your husband’s personal finances with others, it’s not always in good taste. It is likely that he is embarrassed by the situation.

"Your finances should remain confidential between you and your spouse. This includes information about how much your spouse makes and the amount of debt you have," says Chine Nye for Sound Mind. "The last thing you want is for your friends to start judging how you live and how you spend your money."

3. Their love life

Monkey Business Images via Canva

It’s not uncommon for women to look for support from their friends during times of struggle in their love life. Sometimes, the intimate and physical relationship between a married couple can go through waves. A woman may notice her husband has stopped holding her hand in public or initiating other forms of intimacy. However, to truly respect her husband, she would keep these issues to herself.

No one likes to be the center of gossip for a group of women, let’s be honest. It’s hard to imagine the person you love airing out the rough patch you’re going through. Intimacy is different for each couple. Keeping that information to yourself shows you value your relationship.

4. Their arguments

digitalskillet from Getty Images via Canva

Every couple has arguments. Even those with the healthiest relationships face disagreements. When a big argument happens, it is not uncommon for someone to look for support from their friends or family during the conflict. This can be healthy, but sharing too much negative information about your husband with others can show disrespect.

While there are respectful ways to vent about arguments to others, those who respect their husbands typically choose to keep their issues to themselves. By sharing too much information with others, you can change the way that person views your husband. Of course, that’s not to say you’re not allowed to discuss your feelings. Healthy communication shows respect. Wives with real respect for their husbands will keep the personal details of their arguments to themselves in order not to taint their husbands ' reputations.

5. Other men

Jonathan Borba from Pexels via Canva

Although it’s hard to admit, even the happiest couples can find their eyes wandering. It’s natural to find other people outside of your marriage attractive. Acting on it is when issues arise. However, if a woman who respects her husband sees an attractive man or reconnects with someone she used to date online, she won’t brag about it to other people in her life.

Even if you jokingly bring up another man to your friends, it can have a negative impact on your husband’s self-esteem. "Comparing your husband to other men can seriously undermine your relationship. If you’re 'jokingly' lusting after another man and finding yours inadequate, this topic is really no joke," Kimberly Walton penned for Cherished Wives. "It can set your husband up to feel as though he can’t win."

6. Their mistakes

stock-eye from Getty Images Pro via Canva

Nobody is perfect. At some point, we all make mistakes. Sometimes, they’re as little as adding too much soap to the dishwasher and dealing with overflowing suds, or as serious as an affair. Regardless of where your husband’s mistakes fall on this scale, it’s important to mindfully address these situations with others.

Your husband would likely prefer conversations about his mistakes not to take place at all. Men can have sensitive egos. When their wife is telling the world about their mistakes, they can grow resentful towards her. That’s not to say women should never vent to their loved ones about things their husbands did that upset them. However, they should focus on respectfully bringing it up, or not bringing it up at all.

7. Their faults

Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo) via Canva

Talking poorly about your spouse never looks good. In a relationship with true respect, one partner will never share details of the other’s downfalls. When word gets back to their husband that they are complaining about them, it will be damaging to their union.

“Trash talking the man you live with, the one you have to sleep with, share a bed with, the one who takes out the garbage, who snakes the sewer drain, who slays the bugs and gets up in the middle of the night to take your dog who has a urinary tract infection for a walk — He is not going to be too keen on doing any of these things once he realizes that you have chosen to harp on the stuff he doesn't do as opposed to appreciating the stuff he does do," says Melissa Chapman for the Huff Post. "In other words, get ready to start slaying your own bugs and hauling out your own garbage for a while."

8. His appearance

FatCamera from Getty Images Signature via Canva

I don’t know about you, but for me, my appearance is something I am self-conscious about. I have a hard time finding confidence in how I look. While many women can relate to this, they may not realize that their husbands can also struggle with their body image. Talking badly about their appearance to others can come across as disrespectful.

Life brings changes to everyone. Whether it’s weight gain or weight loss, hair loss, or skin issues, these are sensitive subjects for the people facing them. If a wife is constantly talking about the issues she has found with her husband’s appearance, it shows disrespect. Women who truly respect their husbands never share their thoughts on their appearance to others, unless it’s positive.

9. Their private conversations

Michael Obstoj from Pexels via Canva

Hearing someone dish about their private conversations is a red flag. What unfolds behind closed doors does so for a reason. If your husband wanted to share that information with other people, he would do so himself. Dishing to your friends about his issues and other things he confided in you shows disrespect.

"Your relationship with your spouse, boyfriend, or girlfriend is where you should draw the line in the sand," writes the editorial team at Marriage.com. "There are certain things that your friends just don’t need to know. For good and bad, better or worse, the finer details of your most important relationship needs to stay in house."

10. Embarrassing moments

simonapilollatnf via Canva

We all have done things we find embarrassing. I know I do. When something happens that embarrasses me, I count on my partner to keep that information to themselves. It’s upsetting to think about others laughing about something that deeply bothered me. It makes me feel like I am the center of a joke I would never laugh about.

Embarrassing stories can be hilarious. If it’s something silly like tripping over the coffee table, sure, it’s something you both can laugh about. However, when it’s a story that brings shame to your husband, it should not be shared. Keeping embarrassing stories to yourself shows you truly respect your husband.

11. His fears

Katerina Holmes from Pexels via Canva

Sharing fears is a vulnerable situation. No one wants to admit the things that scare them. It’s hard to be open with others, especially if the topic can feel embarrassing. Those who truly respect their husbands never share information about their fears.

Sharing fears in a relationship can form a healthy bond. "Intimacy is more than just physical closeness; it’s about feeling deeply connected to someone else. One of the most profound ways to achieve this connection is by sharing your fears and insecurities," says Marriage Healing Center. While it may feel daunting, opening up about your vulnerabilities allows you to build trust, deepen your emotional connection, and create a relationship where both partners feel truly understood.”

Turning around and sharing this information with others is a serious sign of disrespect.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.