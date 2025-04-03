3 Harmless Fears That Lowkey Terrify Men Most

While men deal readily with dangerous threats, other fears rattle us to the core in our intimate relationships. The fears that keep us up at night. The fears that can paralyze us when confronting tough choices.

The three major (non-life threatening fears most men have are: rejection, irrelevance, and disappointment. And together, they add up to the fear of failure — of failing to be ... a man.

The explanations of these 'harmless' fears that follow are not presented as a plea for sympathy. They’re an attempt to help women who want lasting relationships with men better understand what terrifies men most.

Here are the harmless fears that low-key terrify men most:

1. Fear of rejection

Fear of rejection is not specific to men, of course, but let’s face it, men are more frequently the initiators when it comes to dating, marriage proposals, and intimacy, and we therefore face rejection more often when women refuse our advances. You’d think since we do most of the asking we’d have a thick skin when it comes to rejection, but it’s just the opposite.

No matter how much courage we’ve summoned, how firmly we’ve convinced ourselves we don’t care about the outcome, and how much healthy self-esteem we possess, hearing no hurts deeply on the inside.

A graceful no hurts a great deal less, while cruel, dismissive, ungrateful rejection drives a knife through the male psyche.

“I’d never date a guy like you.”

“Come on, who are you kidding?”

“Come back when you’re all grown up.”

No words. Just laughter. Even the dreaded, “I love you as a friend,” is preferable to words like those above that cause us to question our suitability, attractiveness, or worst of all, our masculinity.

Fear of rejection is one reason men appreciate women who ask or initiate (it takes the sting out of getting to yes), and it’s also — in my opinion — why many men settle for unfulfilling relationships and don’t fully assert ourselves, fearing we won’t find anyone else or that if we anger our partners, we risk their dumping us.

Many men are left with the feeling, “I’m a lucky schmuck who doesn’t deserve to be with this goddess, I’m tolerated only by her good graces, and at any moment I could screw up and end up alone in the cold.”

This dynamic of unworthiness makes for weak men, not strong ones. So how might women process male fear of rejection?

It doesn’t mean you have to accept anything or anyone you don’t want. But it does mean we need you to be civil and kind when refusing a genuine offer of companionship and affection.

Handling rejection with compassion is about more than softening the blow to an interested but uninteresting suitor. It’s also about improving the way men treat women. A callous dismissal that makes a man feel inferior can twist his respect for women towards bitterness and hatred.

This doesn’t make women responsible in any way for a man’s hateful actions. But it does mean you can make a difference by helping us remain intact and feel whole when you’re saying no.

Like everyone, men can experience a fear of rejection, often stemming from past experiences or a need for belonging. A 2018 study explained that this fear can manifest in various ways, including people-pleasing, self-sabotage, and difficulty in intimate relationships. Individuals high in fear of rejection tend to report low levels of perceived social support and are more vulnerable to stressful experiences.

2. Fear of irrelevance

TetianaKtv / Shutterstock

Men thrive on relevance, whether it’s through doing meaningful work, providing for a family, or simply feeling wanted and needed in a relationship. Make us feel irrelevant, treat us like a piece of furniture, the handyman, or a walking paycheck, and a wound forms in the center of our being that grows with every slight.

Unhealed wounds make for unhappy partners, and unhappy partners make for destructive relationships. While we’re at it, let’s shatter the myth that women are givers and men are takers. Women are givers but men are givers, too, and just as much as women, we need to be recognized and reminded that we matter to you.

Make us feel irrelevant in the relationship, and we’ll seek relevance elsewhere, by working late hours, spending more time with male friends, or ultimately finding a companion who makes us feel important and valued.

It’s not that women don’t also need to feel relevant. But women, on the whole, tend to have larger friend groups and social circles, often spend more time fulfilling children’s needs, and typically receive tokens of affection such as flowers, jewelry, or other gifts more regularly than they give them.

This expectation of recognition from men is embedded in dating and long-term relationships. If you’re a woman reading this, ask yourself when is the last time you gave your man flowers, a trinket, underwear, or a "just because" gift?

“I’m better off without you.”

“You never do anything around here.”

“All you do is go to work and come home.”

“What do I need you for, anyway?”

And when you only agree to be intimate with us if we treat you like a princess, you’re setting up an unhealthy dynamic of exchange rather than sharing and cheapening intimacy by expecting us to pay for it. As women, can you see how, if you tie intimacy to receiving an expensive meal or gift, you feed men’s expectations that you will put out after receiving those things and in turn fuel our anger when you don’t?

It’s not obligatory to say yes after your man does something special. But it’s highly advisable to show appreciation, to recognize your man as a full half of the whole, and to avoid setting up double standards that require things from him that you don’t provide. Most of all, we want you to understand our need to be acknowledged.

Men, particularly as they age, may experience a fear of becoming irrelevant, often stemming from societal pressure to define worth through achievement and external validation. A 2023 study concluded that this can lead to feelings of incompetence, powerlessness, and shame, impacting their self-esteem and relationships.

3. Fear of disappointment

The truth is, we’re terrified of letting women down. Of making a mistake or oversight that will anger you, of forgetting to do something you asked us to do, of not giving you sufficient pleasure in the bedroom, of not being enough.

We fear disappointing you because disappointment opens the path to irrelevance and ultimately rejection. Men may have an imbalance of privilege and power in the world, but women frequently hold the cards at home — through the giving and withholding of both intimacy and affirmation.

“You’re a poor excuse for a husband (or boyfriend).”

“You’re never around when I need you.”

“You never understand my needs.”

“I’d rather be alone than let down all the time.”

If a man is truly letting you down all the time, by all means, get rid of him. But I encourage women to ask yourselves, how realistic are your expectations?

Is he being a lout or just fallible and human? If he forgets to pick up the milk on his way home, is he “the worst husband ever” or just a guy who forgot to stop at the store?

And ask yourselves, too, if there’s a double standard in place when it comes to your behavior. Do your man’s expectations and needs matter to you, or do you treat them — and by extension, him — as irrelevant and make him jump through hoops of fire to avoid rejection?

The key here is not to stuff down your displeasure when a man disappoints you. It’s important to speak your mind. But you must make it clear that you’re disappointed in our actions or omissions and not in us as a person or partner.

Try “It sucks that you did that,” instead of, “You suck.” Chances are, we have disappointments concerning your behavior that we’re terrified of expressing, either because you might get angry and withhold or turn the discussion into a tit-for-tat session.

Unless your man is clueless and lacks all self-awareness, he already knows about the ways he’s failed you and wishes he could apologize in an atmosphere of acceptance.

When we engage in fear, love disappears, and then we wonder where it went. I hope these words help restore love, trust, and intimacy in your relationships.

Men often experience a fear of disappointment stemming from societal expectations and internalized beliefs about masculinity, which can manifest as anxieties about commitment, perceived failures, and not meeting their partner's needs. 2022 research explained that some men fear commitment, potentially from anxieties about losing freedom or being perceived as weak or controlled.

Thomas G. Fiffer is a professional writer, editor, publisher, speaker, and storyteller.