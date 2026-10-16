Wives Who Think The World Of Their Husbands Usually Say 5 Tender Phrases In Casual Conversation

Men need compliments, too, yet most men were more likely than not raised in ways that left them fairly compliment-starved. Think about it: It’s easy to imagine a woman complimenting another woman. It’s also easy to imagine a man complimenting a woman.

But when we do an honest audit of the TV and movies we consume, and of the day-to-day interactions that we witness and engage in, women (or men) genuinely complimenting men is more the exception than the rule. These five phrases will melt your husband's heart, and wives who think the world of their husbands instinctively know how to use them.

Wives who think highly of their husbands often say a few tender phrases:

1. 'You are so attractive'

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While women get the lion’s share of conditioning about their physical appearance mattering a lot, that doesn’t mean that they’re the only ones who like to be acknowledged for their body/appearance/more superficial traits. Men benefit from body and appearance-based compliments just as much.

Not so sure? Try saying a few of the following (whichever you most believe/feel about your unique man) and watch him light up like a Christmas tree:

"You are so handsome."

"You have the most beautiful eyes."

"You have such a kind smile."

"I love your hair."

"You are so attractive."

"I love the way you smell."

"I love that outfit on you!"

"You are the best natural-smelling man in the whole world."

"I love your face so much."

"You have the biggest hands."

"Your arms are looking extra big lately!"

"Wow, you weren’t kidding when you said you had been working out. Look at you!"

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2. 'I chose a good man'

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Life can feel like a never-ending gauntlet of challenges for a man who’s up for big things. Compliments that tell him you believe in him can go a long way toward filling his love cup. Whether your man is in an especially daunting season of difficulties or not, try a few of the following and notice how he responds.

"I believe in you so much."

"It is so easy to believe in you."

"I chose a good man."

"I never doubt you for a second."

"I know that you can do this."

"You’ve done hard things before and persevered. You’ll make it through this, too."

"I love watching you show up in life with so much courage. It is so easy to be your cheerleader."

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3. 'You're doing a great job'

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In terms of love languages, many men default to acts of service as their primary way of showing love to their significant others. For example, taking out the trash, doing small home repairs, and doing the dishes after dinner’s done.

While it's easy to take acts of service for granted (after all, they are just part of adult life), it’s always nice to have our partners acknowledge our efforts. And you don’t just have to compliment his domestic service. You can praise him for the effort you see him deploying in any area of his life. Try some of the following and see if he responds especially strongly to any of them:

"Thank you for taking out the garbage. I appreciate it."

"Thank you for fixing the squeaky door! I feel grateful and relieved every time I use it, and it no longer makes a sound."

"You have been putting in a lot of extra time at work lately. Thank you for providing so well for us."

"Thank you for doing the dishes, my love. It is really helpful."

"I love watching you work."

"You are so good to me. I couldn’t have asked for a better boyfriend/husband/partner."

"I love seeing you play with the kids. I can tell how much they love wrestling with you."

"Thank you for mowing the lawn. It feels so much better out there now."

"This was such a lovely date. Thank you for organizing this for us. I feel very loved."

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4. 'I'm so proud to be your wife'

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Many women have heard that men prefer to feel respected over loved. I say: why not both? Love him up by acknowledging how much you love and respect him. Try on some of the following for size:

"I’m so proud to be your wife/girlfriend/partner."

"You’re such a good man."

"I have so much respect for the way that you move through the world."

"It took a lot of courage to admit that you were wrong/apologize/have that tough conversation back there… I admire that you were able to do that. It was very attractive."

"I love how considerate you are with my friends/parents/co-workers. You are so aware of other people, and I appreciate it."

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5. 'I'm on your side'

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Let him know that you see him and that you trust his way of being in the world by saying a few of the following:

"I trust you."

"I would follow you anywhere."

"I’m on your team."

"You’ve never steered us wrong in the past."

"I’m on your side."

"I don’t mind where we go for dinner tonight. Whatever you think is best."

Iterate, calibrate, and make them your own. Remember, these compliments aren’t just ego-stroking; they should come only from genuine love and appreciation for your partner. Don’t feel like you need to exaggerate or lay it on overly thick. Instead, find the perfect compliment that makes sense and feels genuine to you in your relationship.

If you and your partner haven’t been praise-oriented over the years, start slowly by introducing these compliments bit by bit. It's better to introduce it in a drip-feed way than to go from 0 to 100 overnight and make it feel out of character. Often, men who are doing a great job don’t even feel like they’re doing a good job, so these compliments can be more valuable than you know to make your partner feel seen and loved in your relationship.

Jordan Gray is a five-time #1 Amazon best-selling author, public speaker, and relationship coach with more than a decade of experience. His work has been featured in The New York Times, BBC, Forbes, The Huffington Post, and more.

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