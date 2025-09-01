When a man loves you from the very depths of his soul, it changes not just how he feels, but how he speaks to you — and it's not about memorizing romantic scripts or hitting the right conversational notes.

It's about the authentic overflow of genuine love that naturally shapes his everyday communication with you. The beautiful thing about these expressions is their authenticity. When love runs this deep, these words emerge spontaneously from a place of genuine care and admiration.

If a man truly loves you from the depths of his soul, he will say these 4 things on a regular basis:

1. ‘I trust you’

Deep down, the vast majority of people want to feel respected, honored, and above all, trusted. Not trusting a man… not trusting his word… when he has consistently shown himself to be trustworthy is a quick way to energetically castrate him.

Again, I want to do away with black-and-white thinking here. When I say that he needs to have been consistent with his word, I am not saying that for you to trust him, he needs to have never told a white lie or deviated from his truth in the slightest.

Such rigid expectations don’t leave much room for the reality of being human, regardless of gender. But if you know your man to be good, and you do have a deep trust in him, let him know. Tell him explicitly, "I trust you."

This phrase doesn’t have to be stated during a big, sit-down moment while you’re both seated in the lotus position. You can simply slide it into the conversation when he asks you what you want to do for your upcoming date night, and you honestly don’t have a strong preference.

"I trust you." If it’s true, or at least true to a significant degree in all of the ways that most matter to you, let him know.

2. ‘I believe in you'

Worawee Meepian / Shutterstock

A man’s life, in many ways, can feel like a never-ending saga of slaying dragons (both internally and out in the world). For such a man, spending time with his significant other can sometimes be the only time he can let down his guard, remove his mask, and be his fullest, most vulnerable self.

Due to this split (of needing to be "on" in the world and then coming home and showing more of his authentic self to his lover), there can be a subtle, underlying fear that his partner, his number one advocate, trusts him less because of how human he is around her.

To counteract this low-level fear (that most men either aren’t aware of or wouldn’t admit even if they were), it’s important to let him know that you believe in him.

That you believe in his mission. You believe in his capacity as a father.

That you believe in all that he is up to in the world. Again, only if it’s true. Let him know, directly, and watch him grow stronger like a bonfire with a fresh gust of wind at its base.

Research has argued that this signifies valuing a partner's potential, respecting their capabilities, and fostering their growth, which are core components of a loving relationship. True love involves showing unwavering belief in a partner's abilities and dreams, a desire for their success, and a commitment to their overall well-being.

3. ‘I’ve got your back’

'We're a team' is also a version of this. Let’s face it… the world can be ruthless. In the default world of ego, there is a lot of dog-eat-dog, backstabbing, and competitive toughness to navigate. Especially when it comes to the world of career and finance, many men can feel like they are charging into battle as an army of one daily.

Is it any wonder that it was common practice for men in the army to carry a photograph of their girlfriends/wives as they went into battle? Men want a Queen to do battle for.

A good man wants to make your life as amazing as possible. He wants to fight for you. To improve the standard of your life daily. To be a support, not a liability.

And while this lone-wolf, adventurous, battle of one appeals to the wild heart of many a man, they also like to know that, ultimately, it isn’t just them out there. That there’s someone who’s in the trenches with him, even if it’s just the spirit of you and your loving support.

For some women, "I’ve got your back" works as a phrase. For some women, that sentence sounds a bit too masculine, and they think that men should say those words to other men. In those instances, "We’re a team" would be the equally powerful equivalent.

Letting him know, in no uncertain terms, that while you appreciate his heroic efforts that benefit you, your family, your friends, and the wider community … you are right there with him.

This phrase is especially powerful for any man who leans more towards avoidant attachment, who has struggled with lone-wolfing it a bit too hard through life, or who had a patchy (or non-existent) version of family growing up.

4. ‘You're such a good person’

Andrii Iemelianenko / Shutterstock

Ahh, the all-powerful catch-all. Again, when you truly believe and can embody these words, they melt someone's heart faster than just about anything can. In a cultural time when being male is demonized, attacked, and scrutinized like never before, reminding your man that, in your eyes, he is a good one can do a lot for him.

Say it on your next date night. Say it at the dinner table in front of your kids. Say it to him before you both drift off to sleep, at the end of a day when he has especially shown up well for you and your family. Say it directly and earnestly, and I promise you he won’t soon forget it.

This statement, when paired with other signs like consistent support, emotional connection, and a desire for a shared future, can be a powerful indicator of deep affection, trust, and commitment in a relationship. Research has shown that a man truly in love accepts you completely, and telling you that you're a good person demonstrates this acceptance.

Use these phrases as often as you feel them. Because of the potency of these phrases, you don’t want to abuse them. Any technique can lose its potency if you lean on it as your default praise. But sprinkling them in every few weeks or months can do wonders for your relationship.

Jordan Gray is a five-time #1 Amazon best-selling author, public speaker, and relationship coach with more than a decade of practice behind him. His work has been featured in The New York Times, BBC, Forbes, The Huffington Post, and more.