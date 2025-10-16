What holds a couple together is the way they love each other. Because it's not just the love you feel — it's the openness with which you share it, and in what ways you show up to express it. Of course, finding someone who loves you doesn't mean your relationship will be without bumps. There are no perfect people or relationships, after all, and knowing and accepting that is half the battle.

But whether it's truly listening to you or making you feel like your best self, if you're with the right person, they will love you in these ways from the depths of their soul. What you need is a partner who is willing to try, who wants to make the effort to understand you, whose love is generous, and is demonstrated in concrete actions, not just words or ideals.

If you're with the right person, they will love you in these 10 ways from the depths of their soul

1. They love you without condition

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Real love comes without any expectations. You don't have anything to prove, nothing to win. Yes, at the beginning of a relationship, you're trying to entice and impress each other, but as time goes on there's no need to perform in order to make love last.

"Unconditional love provides us with a safe space where we are accepted fully; a relationship in which we can be our authentic selves and be loved empathically receiving empathy and appreciation. When we are loved unconditionally, we grow toward our full potential," psychologist Dr. Lori Beth Bisbey explained.

Advertisement

2. They listen — really listen

Andrii Nekrasov | Shutterstock

When you have a partner who lends an ear without interrupting or trying to solve the problem, it's a really good sign. Because if you're with the right person, they will love you in these ways from the depths of their soul.

Real listening means you throw your own agenda out the window and absorb what the person is saying, without judgment. It's not always easy to do, but truly loving someone means being able to be there for them through thick and thin, and being a good, empathetic confidant.

Advertisement

3. They love you for who you are, not an idealized version of what they want a partner to be

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

No partner is perfect, despite what some may think. Perhaps your person never remembers to do certain things without a reminder or two, or makes the same errors that cause slight inconveniences. But these are the things that deepen your love,

It's when you realize that you can't change them and just need to find a way to work with who they are. Then, you end up appreciating all the things they can do for you.

Advertisement

4. They give you space

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

At the beginning of a relationship, it's normal to be inseparable, to want to do every last thing together. But there comes a point where each partner needs some space. When and how this happens varies from person to person and from one relationship to another.

But since real love means letting your partner be his or herself, you need to respect your partner's need for independence and the autonomy to sometimes do things without you.

Advertisement

5. They fight for you

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

When you're having a down-and-out day, your partner will be the first one to remind you how incredibly wonderful you are. Your partner will be your biggest defender against conflicts with others. If you're with the right person, they will love you in these ways from the depths of their soul.

They will remind you of the strength you forgot you had, and give you the fighting words when you're too upset to find them yourself. "Supportive relationships are relationships that meet our emotional needs for attention, affection, care, and support... [they] create within us feelings of renewal, positive energy, and a sense of aliveness," licensed psychologist Paula Durlofsky revealed.

Advertisement

6. They hang on during tough times

fast-stock | Shutterstock

Conflicts in relationships are natural, but when left to fester they can destroy relationships. Fighting is normal and healthy, and presents opportunities to work through stuff.

But someone who truly loves you will never stay angry. They work through the anger to get to the other side — that other side being a deeper understanding and mutual respect.

Advertisement

7. They admit when they're wrong

fizkes | Shutterstock

It's never easy to admit when you've made a mistake and are in the wrong, but partners who do this in their relationships are showing just how deep their love goes. And if you're with the right person, they will love you in these ways from the depths of their soul.

Someone who never admits when they've made a mistake isn't going to be able to love authentically. Because loving means being vulnerable, and owning it when you've been hurtful.

As life coach Roland Legge pointed out, "People who have trouble admitting they are wrong have difficulty seeing beyond themselves. Many are insecure, have a strong ego, and are afraid of looking stupid. Also, people who need help admitting they are wrong are not well grounded."

Advertisement

8. They're honest to a fault

Art_Photo | Shutterstock

When someone truly loves you from deep within, they aren't afraid to call you out when you're in the wrong or are misguided. They can tell when your "baggage" is rearing its ugly head, or when you're spiraling about something out of your control.

While you may be angry with them in the moment, it's a great thing when a romantic partner is brutally honest about tense situations getting the better of you.

Advertisement

9. They make you feel beautiful

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Whether you've been together for decades or a few months, being with a partner who can lift you up is a feeling like no other. And according to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, it enhances relationship quality when you perceive your partner to be supportive and caring.

While it's about more than physical beauty, when your partner gets all googly-eyed when you're just sitting there in your sweatpants, they still are deeply in love with you.

Advertisement

10. They make you feel safe

Benevolente82 | Shutterstock

It goes without saying that a partner who's physically or verbally harmful needs to be kicked to the curb. But all partners should give you a sense of safety.

Usually, it's a pretty intuitive thing. You just know when you can trust someone, and this is solidified when they demonstrate that trust to you throughout the relationship.

Wendy Wisner is a writer and poet whose work has appeared in The Washington Post, Brain Child Magazine, Scary Mommy, The Mid, xoJane, Huffington Post, Role Reboot, and more.