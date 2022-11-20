By Alysia Stern — Written on Nov 20, 2022
Photo: Luis Molinero / Shutterstock
The number three is an important number in relationships for a variety of reasons.
Here is why 3 is the magic number in relationships:
1. After a date, men don’t call for three days
This may or may not be the case. It is the old golden rule for men and can go either way. A man may be waiting to see how secure or needy you are, or he may want to re-evaluate the date before calling you for a second one. If he doesn’t call you after a third date, do not call him. He did not get into an accident, he is not sick, he just may not have been that into you.
2. Should you have sex on the third date?
No one can answer that question but you. It is a saying that most people have sex on their third date, but everyone is different. Trust your instincts and be safe. After three dates, you really do not know each other or who you have each been with.
3. After three months, you should take your dating website down
If you meet someone on an internet dating site, it is only natural to take your profile down after three months if the relationship is going steady. By that point, you should have a talk and mutually agree to dismantle the profiles if you are both comfortable. If three months pass and one of you doesn’t want to take their profile down, re-evaluate the situation. The relationship may be one-sided.
4. After three months you can introduce him or her to your children
If you are a single parent and you have conquered three of the above instances, you MAY be able to introduce your children to your new partner. This all depends on your children, your new partner, and his or her children. Do not rush into this. You never want to cause any more heartache in a child’s life. If at three months, you feel comfortable, start meeting at public places. Have group play dates and progress from there.
5. Three years together is a good time to get married
After three years of being a couple, you may be living together, or spending every day together if the relationship is a healthy compatible one. If you are dating or engaged, taking the relationship to the next level can be appropriate at this time. If your partner has no desire to get married by the three-year point, he or she may not want a commitment. It may be time to move on if you want to be married.
Alysia Stern is the author of The Star, The Moon, The Snow. She is an entrepreneur and was voted top 50 Business Women 2020 by Long Island Business News.