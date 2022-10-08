Married Woman Caught With Tinder Notifications On Her Phone While Traveling With Husband & Children

A notification that a plane passenger spotted on another passenger’s phone is raising eyebrows.

In a TikTok video that has generated over 4 million views, a user named Karima shared what she saw on a married woman’s phone who was seated near her.

A married woman appeared to have notifications from the dating app, Tinder, on her phone.

In the video, Karima shares that a woman boarded the plane with her husband and children.

She happened to sneak a glance at the woman’s phone and noticed that she had the popular dating app Tinder.

What was perhaps even more shocking was that the woman had 22 notifications from the app.

Karima also saw that the woman was wearing an engagement ring.

“Watching a girl chilling on the plane with her husband, kids, a wedding ring, and 22 tinder notifications,” she wrote in text over the video.

“Maybe they have an open marriage? I am confusion,” Karima captioned the post.

People had many different interpretations of the situation.

TikTok users took to the comments section of the viral video to share their interpretations.

Some believe that the woman and her husband could be in an open relationship.

“They could very well be polyamorous,” one user wrote.

“Or she’s looking for a third [party] for them. Sooo many couples on tinder,” another user wrote.

Others thought that the woman was being unfaithful to her husband and using the dating app behind his back.

“Tell the husband through an airdrop,” one user wrote.

“Her husband is about to give her the biggest gift of her life, divorce,” another user commented.

Some people suggested that the man whom she was traveling with was not her husband, or that she still chose to wear her ring even if she was no longer married.

“Maybe he isn’t her husband, she is divorced and chose to wear a ring. Why are some people so quick to jump to conclusions? Go ask the woman what’s poppin,” one user shared.

Karima never learned the truth or the story about the alarming discovery on the woman’s phone.

For now, the situation and its outcome are up for the interpretation of Internet users.

