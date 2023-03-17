12 Reasons Marriage Is Important For Your Overall Well-Being

By Dr. Charles & Dr. Elizabeth Schmitz — Updated on Mar 17, 2023
Let's face it, from all of the available research we have reviewed about marriage and its benefits, the one benefit that stands out most is this: more and more people who get married are getting married "because marriage is a status symbol."
Over the years, we have identified many benefits of marriage. The fact of the matter is this — marriage has become an important indicator of a successful personal life in the United States and worldwide!
Marriage is the single greatest contributor to social order on planet Earth and the most profound commitment to lasting love that exists. Those who question its importance ignore the facts.
As love and marriage experts, we have seen a positive trend developing over the years, which is highly encouraging. The good news is more and more couples are committed to making their marriage work. In a society often characterized as "a disposable society," marriage has too many benefits to be routinely "disposed of."
Interestingly, it is clear that some 75 percent (three-quarters) of folks who get married today met the traditional ways (work and school, friends and family, church/synagogue/place of worship). Just 20 percent get married and meet through bars, social events, or online dating sites.
Traditional ways of meeting a future spouse continue to dominate for those who ultimately get married.
After a lengthy review of the current research on the benefits of marriage, we have selected what we think are the top 12 reasons marriage is the greatest contributor to social order in this country.
12 Health Benefits of Marriage and Other Reasons Marriage is Important
1. Married people tend to live longer.
The preponderance of evidence from research shows a relationship between longer life and being married.
2. Married people tend to be healthier.
The links between marriage and good physical health are overwhelming.
3. Married people tend to be happier.
Married people report being happier than unmarried people.
4. Married people experience higher levels of psychological health.
Married people have lower rates of depression and schizophrenia than unmarried people.
5. Married people have a built-in support system.
Research indicates that individuals in a marriage feel supported, saying they have someone to share their feelings and thoughts with.
6. Married people are less likely to abuse drugs or alcohol.
Numerous studies indicate that married individuals are less likely than unmarried persons to engage in risky behaviors, including the use of drugs or alcohol, because of their feelings of responsibility.
7. Married people tend to earn more money.
Numerous studies found that married individuals have significantly greater earnings than unmarried individuals, even considering all the possible factors.
8. Married people typically save more money.
In the United States, married individuals in their 50s and 60s have a net worth per person roughly twice that of other unmarried individuals.
9. Married people tend to have sex more often and enjoy it more.
Married couples also have sexual intimacy more often than unmarried couples and enjoy it more.
10. The children of married couples are typically healthier, do better academically, and have fewer emotional problems.
Children living in families with married parents are more likely to have proper health care, better nutrition, fewer serious illnesses, better grades, better test scores, and less stress to deal with at home.
11. More couples in the 18-34 age range will likely head to the altar over the next couple of years.
After a downturn in marriage due to the US economic downturn, marriage is now on the rebound, and that is good news. The biggest increases are among women aged 25-34, college-educated women, and the more affluent.
Marriages are declining or growing stagnant for millennials. The good news is this — marriage thrives among those who get married at the "right time." In fact, it is one of the 15 predictors of a successful marriage.
12. Marriage is now a status symbol!
The available research shows that marriage is now regarded as an indicator of a successful personal life. Marriage is now considered a "privileged position" in society.
According to Hollingsworth v. Perry, marriage "confers a special validation of the relationship between two individuals and conveys a message to society that domestic partnerships or civil unions cannot match."
When you consider what social science research tells us about the benefits of being married and what our research reveals about the importance of the seven characteristics of successful marriages, you have many powerful reasons to work hard to build a love that lasts with your spouse.
As love and marriage experts, it is our profound belief that the value of marriage to the world will not change over the next 50 years. The numbers tell us that the marriage rate per 1000 Americans will stay about the same or increase as the USA and world economy gets better, as it always has under similar circumstances for time immemorial.
Marriage is here to stay.
Dr. Charles and Dr. Elizabeth Schmitz are renowned love and marriage experts and multiple award-winning authors. Their best-selling book, Building A Love That Lasts, provides readers with insightful and practical tips from thousands of happily married couples.