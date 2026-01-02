When your relationship gets stale, it can be tricky to know if you’re at risk of breaking up. While every relationship goes through ups and downs, there are certain signs that show you if your guy or gal is ready to hit the road.

If you see these signs in your relationship, don’t panic. Instead, proceed with caution, focus on reconnecting, and work on the areas of your relationship that need a little bit of extra love and care. After all, ignorance isn’t always bliss.

When a woman is done with a relationship, she'll start doing these 10 specific things

1. She avoids you

Breakups are tough, and some people find it too hard to actually tell their partner they want to call it quits. They choose the path of avoidance rather than being direct and honest about their feelings.

If a woman is suddenly canceling all your plans or changing the conversation whenever a serious topic comes up, she may want out but not know how to tell you. If you notice this happening, it’s time to bring this behavior to their attention.

2. She stops talking about a future with you

You and your partner used to spend hours planning your lives together. From marriage and kids to moving in together and worldly vacations, there was no shortage of future plans. Suddenly, these talks are no longer, and she swiftly changes the subject.

It’s true that the future can be scary, but if a woman is suddenly shunning these talks, then it may be time to ask why.

3. She stops making an effort

Relationships require effort from both partners. Whether this means planning date nights or making up after an argument, putting effort into a relationship is how people show they care for each other. If your partner has stopped trying, it may be a sign that they're thinking about leaving. Missing anniversaries or blowing off other special occasions could be their way of letting you know they’re ready to call it quits.

"Not keeping commitments or consistently showing up late is a subtle way to keep someone at a distance," notes Crystal Raypole. "Your partner might still care and even apologize with sincerity. But they may care more about what they want and have trouble restructuring their life to include you."

4. She puts her friends first

Similar to avoiding you, if a woman cancels your plans or starts putting her friends first, then it could be a sign that her priorities are elsewhere. While it’s important for couples to have space, spending every moment of their free time with others is definitely a red flag.

To find out where your partner stands, ask to join them sometime. If an invite never comes, then it may be time to consider the reality of the situation.

5. She's no longer interested in being intimate with you

If the intimacy in your relationship has been replaced with friendly banter or playful high-fives, you should take it as a clear sign that something is wrong. For a relationship to last, it’s important to keep the spark alive.

If your partner is letting your flame slowly burn out, it could be what they’re waiting for.

6. She becomes secretive

We’ve all seen it in the movies — the partner who’s having a secret affair or hiding feelings from their partner. You know how the story goes.

If you notice a woman sneakily checking their phone, quickly logging out of Facebook, going out with friends you haven't heard of, or not sharing their plans, it may be time to consider the bigger picture.

7. She threatens to leave you

Playful banter is one thing, but if a woman threatens to leave you or jokes about breaking up, then it could be because she's done with your relationship.

Placing unfair stipulations on your relationship or handling disagreements with threats to leave is a sign that your partner probably isn’t fully invested. If you feel like you’re slowly being pushed out of the relationship, it could be her way of leaving you.

8. She picks fights with you

Every couple argues from time to time, but if small debates are turning into blowouts, then there could be a problem. Sure, it may just be a phase or an outlet for some bigger issue, but if there is no logical reason for your fights, then it could be that your partner is creating the drama for another reason: to leave you.

"Both the way we perceive our partner and the way we respond to them are often filtered through expectations and experiences from our past. Unfortunately, the more stirred up we are on a primal level, the more reactive we tend to be in the moment," says Lisa Firestone, Ph.D. "That is why, when it comes to fighting with our partner, it’s so valuable to understand our triggers and separate what’s happening from what’s going on inside us. When we take pause and question our reaction, we can sort out what we really think, feel, and want, rather than blindly diving into an argument that can injure our relationship."

9. They cut back their communication

You call, and she doesn't answer. You text, and it goes unanswered. If a woman is cutting back on daily communication with you, then you may want to wonder why.

When a person is unsure of a relationship or is considering calling it quits, it’s common to slowly reduce the amount of contact they have with their partner.

10. You feel unappreciated

If you don’t remember the last time you heard a simple “Thank you” or “You’re the best,” then you may want to question if your partner appreciates you. When a person is halfway out the door, it’s normal for them to justify their actions by denying how great their partner actually is.

In other words, to feel better about themselves, they'll stop recognizing your efforts and love.

Brad Browning is a relationship coach and expert from Vancouver, Canada, with over 10 years of experience working with couples to repair and improve relationships.