What Your Wedding Colors Reveal About Your 'Couple Personality,' According To Professional Planner

Choose the right colors to help set the mood for your special day.

Last updated on Aug 27, 2024

Couple's wedding colors reveal their personality. pixelshot | Canva
Picking out your wedding colors can be tricky. Not only are there so many to choose from, but you will want to make sure your choices complement each other. When choosing your colors, your best bet is to stick to three.

There's a lot of reasoning behind wedding colors. The history books tell us that across cultures, colors were chosen for marriages based on their symbolic meanings, for example, red was worn in Eastern countries for weddings as a source of good luck.

The first color to consider is your dominant color. This will be the color that is most seen throughout your wedding, such as on your invitations, attendants' attire, flowers, and decorations. 

Your second color is the subordinate color. This color should complement the dominant color. This color will be seen in most aspects of your wedding, such as in details on the invitations, table settings, and some decorations.

The third color is the accent color. This color should blend well with both the dominant and subordinate colors. The accent colors will only be seen in small details of your wedding, such as flowers or accessories. 

Picking wedding colors is an important part of creating the overall feel of your wedding. Certain colors contain visual cues that can trigger responses and feelings for guests. 

The dominant color will be the most powerful. Below is a list of dominant colors and their most common responses from Pantone. 

What your wedding colors reveal about your 'couple personality,' according to professional planner:

1. Bright red

Exciting, energizing, and seductive.

@styledbygulinka The colour psychology of red! Drop me a ❤️ if it’s your favourite colour!#ColorPsychology #StyleStatement #styletips #fashiontips #colourpsychology#personalstylistonline #stylingtips #colourtheory ♬ vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

2. Bright pink

Exciting, happy, and hot.

3. Light pink

Romantic, soft, and sweet.

4. Mauve

Soft, subdued, and quiet.

5. Burgundy

Rich, elegant, and refined.

6. Terracotta

Earthy, warm, and wholesome.

7. Orange

Fun, childlike, and happy.

8. Peach

Nurturing, soft, and fuzzy.

9. Light yellow

Cheerful, happy, and soft.

10. Bright yellow

Enlightening, cheerful, and friendly.

11. Cream

Smooth, rich, and warm.

12. Light blue

Calm, quiet, and peaceful.

13. Teal blue

Pleasing, rich, and classy.

14. Navy

Credible, basic, and classic.

15. Bright green

Fresh, grass, and lively.

16. Dark green

Nature, trustworthy, and refreshing

17. Lime

Tart, acidic, and refreshing.

18. White

Pure, clean, and innocent.

I've Planned Hundreds Of Weddings What Your Colors Reveal About Your 'Couple Personality' Terje Sollie / Pexels

19. Black

Powerful, elegant, and mysterious.

20. Gray

Classic, cool, and corporate.

21. Silver

Classic, cool, and expensive.

22. Gold

Warm, opulent, and radiant.

Knowing how to mix colors — and the meanings behind your favorite shades — can make your special day more personal and more vibrant.

There's a lot more science to colors than we think. People even attach emotions to certain colors. One study that spanned 30 countries found that 51% of people associate black with sadness, 68% associate red with love, and 52% associate yellow with joy or happiness.

No matter what colors you incorporate into your wedding, or the meaning and reasoning behind them, the most important thing is that you're marrying the person you love.

I wish you a lifetime of happiness, and a very colorful life together.

Elizabeth Corr is a wedding expert and former contributor to GalTime.

