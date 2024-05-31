What It Really Means When He No Longer Says 'I Love You'

It's not rare for a client to confess that their partner no longer says, "I love you." They'll then express the heart-wrenching pain and the fear that maybe their husband is falling out of love with them. They start to question, "Does he love me?"

Though our instinct is to move away from the pain by numbing (thank you, ice cream!), the best way to begin untangling our shame and pain is to step back and ask ourselves how our partner communicates. Often, it isn't that anyone has fallen "out of love." It's just that as time goes by and we move beyond courtship, people in relationships demonstrate their love with their own preferred love language (or a combination of love languages).

If your partner no longer says 'I love you', it's the perfect time to figure out how he (and you) really communicate love:

1. Words of affirmation

When a client frets that her husband doesn't send romantic texts or say, "I love you," this clues me in that her love language is affirming words. Hearing or reading words of affection makes her feel supported and cared for. If your spouse's love language is words, remember that insults are usually taken to heart and a great way to build intimacy is to verbally praise your partner and put notes in his lunch box. Wasn't it Elvis who asked for a little less conversation and a lot more action? For some people, actions speak louder than words. Doing tasks like making his lunch and matching up his suits with shirts and ties speaks volumes.

2. Acts of service

Does your sweetie bring you thoughtful gifts? Then it's probable that his love language is receiving gifts. This isn't about materialism, it's simply that the receipt of thoughtful gifts expresses the feeling behind the gift. If your partner’s love language is receiving gifts, then forgetting a birthday or anniversary is hurtful. Saying "I love you" during the course of an ordinary week with flowers or a book by a favorite author will speak volumes.

3. Quality time

Though we all enjoy quality time with our partner, receiving a partner’s undivided attention is what some crave. For a person whose love language is Quality Time, nothing says "I love you" like a quiet dinner with conversation. Want to make your partner feel truly special? Turn off the TV, put your iPhone down, and listen in! Quality time means sharing not only quality conversation but participating in activities together.

4. Physical touch

And then there are those of us for whom having our hand held feels like love. Physical touch isn't just about a rich life; it's about the affirmation of love through stroking or caressing our partner. Hugs, kisses, and the stroking of your spouse's arm are all ways to show interest. It also fosters feelings of security and belonging. As anticipated, my client realized that her husband regularly makes her lunch, folds the laundry, and always brings her funny gifts when he travels. Though he may not say those three words, he expresses them through actions and gifts.

Debra Smouse is a life coach and author whose work has been published in TIME, Huffington Post, MSN, Psychology Today, and more.