"There are no words..." We say this phrase at times of amazement. It is true that often, there are not enough words to express love, and expressing soul-felt love is too much for even the largest vocabulary to handle.

Here are 6 ways wives can show their husbands genuine love, without saying a single word:

1. Reinforce your emotional connection

Sergey Sharkov via Shutterstock

Wives can show love and intimacy without saying a word through affectionate gestures like a warm hug, a gentle touch, or a loving kiss. Preparing a favorite meal, spending quality time together, and offering a back rub or a cuddle can also convey deep affection. Small surprises, like leaving a sweet note or doing a chore he dislikes, show thoughtfulness and care, reinforcing the emotional connection, as demonstrated in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships.

—Erika Jordan, Love Coach, NLP Practitioner

Advertisement

2. Share a smile

JLco Julia Amaral via Shutterstock

Smile. A smile and eye contact mean you’re seeing him. In our busy, screen-driven world, receiving a smile from someone looking at you is a powerful connection that enlivens our sense of well-being.

—Patricia O'Gorman, PhD, Psychologist, Speaker, Life Coach

Advertisement

3. Show interest in things that are important to him

Nuva Frames via Shutterstock

Another great way to show your love and intimate bond with your husband is to show interest in the things that are important to him. You don't have to be as into it as him, but showing interest in learning more deepens your understanding of him and the bond between you.

—Jennifer S Hargrave, Managing Partner, Hargrave Family Law

Advertisement

4. Express physical affection

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

The American Psychological Association agrees that affectionate touch is without a doubt the best way to show love/intimacy without saying a single word. The absolute best way is to give a serious, several-second kiss, not a peck. A warm hug is also powerful.

—Aline P. Zoldbrod, Ph.D., Psychologist and Award-winning author

5. Practice unexpected kindness

antoniodiaz

Performing an unexpected kindness for your partner can be as simple as preparing their favorite meal after they had a rough day at work, or granting them pleasure simply to see their faces light up when you do. When you focus your attention on cheering them up, they know you care about them.

—Dr Gloria Brame, Ph.D., therapist

Advertisement

6. Use the power of the gaze

ShotPrime Studio via Shutterstock

I've had husbands tell me they feel loved simply by how their wives look at them, as discussed in research on nonverbal communication in marriage. Just from her expressions, a husband feels admired, supported, loved, and cherished. This feeling motivates them more than anything else in the world to be the best version of themselves.

—Ann Papayoti, PCC, Relationship Coach

Love is a tiny four-letter word in the English language, but it has the job of encompassing everything from a favorite flower to the feeling for a person with whom we share every aspect of our most intimate life. So, love in words is mostly insufficient to communicate the full range of emotions, as explored in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Luckily, as humans, we have many more communication tools at hand and in the body to express the encompassing nature of a limitless love far beyond words.

Will Curtis is a writer and editor for YourTango. He's been featured on the Good Men Project and taught English abroad for ten years.