15 'Cheesy' Relationship Gestures Every Woman Secretly Loves
She may say she 'hates' it, but she secretly loves these gestures.
Yes, we're all strong, smart, and completely rational women here, but let's be honest: we all love to watch Richard Gere climb that fire escape to save Julia Roberts from life on Hollywood Boulevard.
Here are 15 'cheesy' relationship gestures every woman secretly loves:
1. Kissing in the rain
Kissing is super important for healthy relationships. It helps us find the right partner with compatible smooching styles, research from the University of Oxford says. Think: That scene in The Notebook.
2. Going ice-skating in winter
Complete with post-rink hot cocoa, it's a cozy way to warm yourself up inside and out.
Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels
3. Coming home to a room filled with roses
Even better, multiple rooms of roses — or whatever her favorite flower is.
4. Having a living room dance sesh
Whether it's a slow dance to your wedding song or a rock-out jam to T. Swift, assess the mood and turn up the volume.
5. Giving each other cutesy nicknames
We love you too, Monkey Muffin, Sugar Pie, Sweet Pea.
RELATED: 50 Easy Ways To Make Your Relationship More Romantic Right Now
6. Pulling the covers over our heads
And tell us we're hiding from the world, we fall in love with you a little more.
7. Sending us a link to a song
It's even better than the boy we liked in seventh grade who dedicated a song to us on the radio. It gives a modern-day Mix CD, and even better if you curate a whole playlist that reminds you of us.
8. Walking into a house where a man has music on, wine opened, and dinner cooking
Whether it's a full-blown roast or chicken fingers, there is something oh-so-sweet about being taken care of, especially if it's been a rough day at work.
9. Making out in the water
Ala Dirty Dancing — you know the scene. No one puts Baby in the corner.
10. Washing our hair
No, it's not weird — it's the ultimate act of love, generosity, and selflessness.
RELATED: The Life And Death Of Any Relationship Hinges On One Ingredient
11. Leaving love notes in our lunch
Complete with a doodle, illustration, or x's and o's.
12. Dedicating Karaoke songs to us
It's so embarrassing, but so cute, even if you're slightly off-key.
13. Scheduling a massage for us
Research tells us that a couple's massage can have a significant positive impact on couples' mental well-being, and lead to lower stress levels, and better coping. Bonus for steam, sauna, and essential oils.
14. Feeding us champagne and strawberries
It's such a delicious cliché for a reason.
15. Bringing us breakfast in bed
Gold stars if it was made from scratch. Let's face it: Everyone knows women love a man who can cook.
Brenda Della Casa is a writer, journalist, speaker, strategist, author of "Cinderella Was a Liar," and founder of LoolaBee. Her bylines have appeared on Medium, PopSugar, Huffington Post, Glamour, Thrillist, Thought Catalog, and Allure.