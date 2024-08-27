Yes, we're all strong, smart, and completely rational women here, but let's be honest: we all love to watch Richard Gere climb that fire escape to save Julia Roberts from life on Hollywood Boulevard.

Here are 15 'cheesy' relationship gestures every woman secretly loves:

1. K issing in the rain

Kissing is super important for healthy relationships. It helps us find the right partner with compatible smooching styles, research from the University of Oxford says. Think: That scene in The Notebook.

2. Going ice-skating in winter

Complete with post-rink hot cocoa, it's a cozy way to warm yourself up inside and out.

Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

3. Coming home to a room filled with roses

Even better, multiple rooms of roses — or whatever her favorite flower is.

4. Having a living room dance sesh

Whether it's a slow dance to your wedding song or a rock-out jam to T. Swift, assess the mood and turn up the volume.

5. Giving each other cutesy nicknames

We love you too, Monkey Muffin, Sugar Pie, Sweet Pea.

6. Pulling the covers over our heads

And tell us we're hiding from the world, we fall in love with you a little more.

7. Sending us a link to a song

It's even better than the boy we liked in seventh grade who dedicated a song to us on the radio. It gives a modern-day Mix CD, and even better if you curate a whole playlist that reminds you of us.

8. Walking into a house where a man has music on, wine opened, and dinner cooking

Whether it's a full-blown roast or chicken fingers, there is something oh-so-sweet about being taken care of, especially if it's been a rough day at work.

9. Making out in the water

Ala Dirty Dancing — you know the scene. No one puts Baby in the corner.

10. Washing our hair

No, it's not weird — it's the ultimate act of love, generosity, and selflessness.

11. Leaving love notes in our lunch

Complete with a doodle, illustration, or x's and o's.

12. Dedicating Karaoke songs to us

It's so embarrassing, but so cute, even if you're slightly off-key.

13. Scheduling a massage for us

Research tells us that a couple's massage can have a significant positive impact on couples' mental well-being, and lead to lower stress levels, and better coping. Bonus for steam, sauna, and essential oils.

14. Feeding us champagne and strawberries

It's such a delicious cliché for a reason.

15. Bringing us breakfast in bed

Gold stars if it was made from scratch. Let's face it: Everyone knows women love a man who can cook.

Brenda Della Casa is a writer, journalist, speaker, strategist, author of "Cinderella Was a Liar," and founder of LoolaBee. Her bylines have appeared on Medium, PopSugar, Huffington Post, Glamour, Thrillist, Thought Catalog, and Allure.