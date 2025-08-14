Marriage has become an important indicator of a successful personal life, according to available research. Marriage is the single greatest contributor to social order and the most profound commitment to lasting love that exists. And as love and marriage experts, we've identified all the ways married people are better off than everyone else, even if it doesn't seem fair.

It's our profound belief that the value of marriage to the world will not change over the next 50 years. The numbers tell us that the marriage rate will stay about the same or increase, as it always has under similar circumstances for time immemorial. In short, marriage is here to stay, and it will make people all the better for it.

Here are 11 ways married people are better off than everyone else, even if it doesn't seem fair

1. Married people tend to live longer

fizkes | Shutterstock

You may have heard that married men, in particular, tend to live longer, but it's actually true for both men and women. One study published in Springer Science+Business Media determined that "not having a permanent partner, or spouse, during midlife is linked to a higher risk of premature death during those midlife years."

So, although being single has perks of its own — personal freedom and financial independence, for example — staying married can increase longevity for both partners.

2. They're healthier

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

While a spouse may cook nutritious food, encourage you to work out, or have you drink more water, it's not a myth that being married can make you healthier. In fact, there are endless health benefits to being married.

Not only do couples that are married reduce their risk of heart disease, lower risk of inflammation, and eat better, healthier foods, they also provide one another with a sense of belonging. And that combined physical health and emotional well-being makes marriage that much more appealing.

3. They're happier

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock

It's true that being married actually makes couples happier. And it's one of the many ways married people are better off than everyone else, even if it doesn't seem fair. But it's not just because being married means homecooked meals and fresh laundry. Rather, it's the improved well-being of both partners.

In a 2015 study, researchers John F. Helliwell and Shawn Grover found that married people are more satisfied with their lives than those who are single. As they revealed, "We find that the married have a less deep U-shape in life satisfaction across age groups than do the unmarried, indicating that marriage may help ease the causes of the mid-life dip in life satisfaction and that the benefits of marriage are unlikely to be short-lived."

4. Married people experience higher levels of psychological health

Gladskikh Tatiana | Shutterstock

A marriage means you have a built-in best friend and companion, but it also means the risk of depression and even schizophrenia decrease.

As a study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders found, being single was linked to higher rates of depression, whereas married people decreased their risk with age.

5. They have a built-in support system

Studio Romantic | Shutterstock

Married couples are each other's confidant and are supposed to be emotionally and mentally supportive, no matter what. And when a partner truly cares about your feelings and overall well-being, it indicates a healthy relationship.

In fact, multiple studies have found that individuals in a marriage feel supported, with respondents saying they have someone to share their feelings and thoughts with.

6. They're less likely to engage in risky behaviors

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

Not only does being married increase longevity, it also decreases the risk of engaging in risky behaviors, like crime and drinking. And it's because marriage instills a feeling of responsibility in couples, and enables them to develop better self-control.

As the co-author of the study, Dr. Walter Forrest, explained, "Our study shows that improvements in a person's level of self-control are related to changes in their involvement in crime over time. It also shows that marriage is a significant source of those improvements."

7. They earn more money

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

While finances are usually the root of marital problems, it turns out that married people actually earn more money than single people. It's not because they're in a dual-income situation, but it's still one of the ways married people are better off than everyone else, even if it doesn't seem fair.

As one study published in American Economic Journal: Macroeconomics found, a married couple's finances is likely due to the impact someone has on their partner and income, which then affects their decision-making process when searching for a job. One facet of this is being able to rely on your partner's income while looking for work, meaning you have more time to not only search, but be selective of what you apply to.

8. Married people save more money

Studio Romantic | Shutterstock

In the United States, married individuals in their 50s and 60s have a net worth per person roughly twice that of other unmarried individuals. Not only that, but according to a study from the Journal of Sociology, "Over time single respondents slowly increase their net worth. Married respondents experience per person net worth increases of 77% over single respondents."

As Stephanie Coontz, Director of Research and Public Education of the Council on Contemporary Families, explained, "Marriage confers more economic and interpersonal benefits today than in the past, because two-earner families have a huge advantage over single-earner ones, and laws and social values encourage more equality and democracy for all family members."

9. Their children tend to thrive

Rido | Shutterstock

Perhaps one of the best ways married people are better off than everyone else, even if it doesn't seem fair, is the way it helps their children. The children of married couples are healthier, do better academically, and have fewer emotional problems.

In fact, children living in families with married parents are more likely to have proper health care, better nutrition, fewer serious illnesses, better grades, better test scores, and less stress to deal with at home. Marriage is not only great for increasing life expectancy and improving your financial situation, but their kids also benefit greatly.

10. They get married at the 'right' time

Shunevych Serhii | Shutterstock

More couples in the 18-34 age range will likely head to the altar over the next couple of years. After a downturn in marriage due to the US economic downturn, marriage is on the rebound, and that is good news. The biggest increases are among women aged 25-34, college-educated women, and the more affluent.

But marriages are declining or growing stagnant for millennials. The good news is that marriage thrives among those who get married at the "right time."

11. Marriage is a status symbol

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Marriage is now regarded as an indicator of a successful personal life and is considered a "privileged position" in society. According to Hollingsworth v. Perry, marriage "confers a special validation of the relationship between two individuals and conveys a message to society that domestic partnerships or civil unions cannot match."

When you consider what research tells us about the benefits of being married and what it reveals about the importance of successful marriages, you have many powerful reasons to work hard to build a love that lasts with your spouse.

Dr. Charles and Dr. Elizabeth Schmitz are renowned love and marriage experts and multiple award-winning authors. Their best-selling book, Building A Love That Lasts, provides readers with insightful and practical tips from thousands of happily married couples.