There’s a big difference between couples who love each other and couples who actually like each other. Love can be a bond built over time, held together by shared history, family, or commitment. But liking each other and experiencing the real, easy, day-to-day enjoyment of each other’s company is something else entirely.

When a couple genuinely likes each other, it shows up not in grand gestures or forced routines, but in the little ways they talk to each other, especially when no one else is listening. You can often tell when a couple truly enjoys being around one another by the words they use. Their tone is lighter, their exchanges are warmer, and there’s a sense of comfort and camaraderie in how they communicate. These are the phrases that reveal a friendship beneath the romance, and a mutual respect that makes everything feel more solid. You won’t hear them from couples just going through the motions, but you will from those who are still genuinely happy to be together.

Here are 11 phrases you'll only hear from couples who genuinely like each other

1. 'Let's work on this together'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

The first phrase you'll only hear from other couples who genuinely like each other is, "Let's work on this together." Couples who truly like one another will always find a way to work towards a solution. Even if the outcome isn't always what they wanted, for the sake of their relationship, they're willing to push their differences to the side to make things work.

Is this always easy? No, however, working towards a solution that caters to both of their needs is much better than shutting the other person out. Whether they mean for it or not, shutting each other out or never working together is bound to lead to resentment. According to the Gottman Institute, this is dangerous, as resentment is a form of contempt, which, according to them, is the number one reason for divorce.

So, while it isn't always easy, don't shut your partner out or refuse to work together. Not only is this isolating, but it can lead to greater and bigger misunderstandings, all of which can cause the downfall of an otherwise beautiful relationship.

Advertisement

2. 'You make everything more fun'

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Life can get a bit boring from time to time. From chaotic work schedules to exam after exam, it's easy for life to feel stale after a certain amount of time has passed. This is why a phrase you'll only hear from couples who genuinely like each other is, "You make everything more fun."

Sure, relationships can get stale at times. However, if a couple can find joy in the simplest of things, this is a huge indicator that they still like one another. Now, partners don't have to go all the way out and do something crazy to keep the relationship alive and sparkling.

But despite how much fun couples have daily, it's still a good idea to spice things up from time to time. From gifting flowers to going out on dates, using actions to show genuine care can make all the difference in the world. According to a study published in the American Journal of Family Therapy, engaging in exciting, passionate, and playful activities served to increase relationship satisfaction and excitement. So, while planning dates or doing something out of the ordinary might seem like a drag, putting in this effort is sure to make a relationship last.

Advertisement

3. 'Wait, tell me about this'

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

It shouldn't come as a surprise, but people want to feel genuinely heard and understood in their relationships. From friends tuning in to parents listening to partners being a support system, nobody wants to feel alone. This is why a phrase you'll only hear from couples who genuinely like each other is, "Wait, tell me more about this."

Sure, one partner might not care too much about superheroes or Otome game characters; however, when a partner is filled with excitement, it's so important to keep that spark going. As most people know, opening up to others is hard. So, while partners might not always find joy in their partner's hobbies, listening has a bigger impact than they'd think.

Not just with connection, but according to a study published in Frontiers in Psychology, empathetic listening actually improves the other person's emotional response to negative events, subjective feelings, and physiological responses. This is probably why so many women get mad with their partners when they go into fixer mode. While it is sometimes helpful, it's always better to lead with empathy and then logic later.

Advertisement

4. 'I saw this and thought of you'

fast-stock | Shutterstock

If someone is in a relationship, the best way to gauge their feelings is by seeing how much they think about this person daily. If they only think of them whenever they get a text message, this might not be the biggest sign of a strong connection. That being said, a phrase you'll only hear from couples who genuinely like each other is, "I saw this and thought of you."

Whether it's at a grocery store or staring off into space, a person who genuinely likes their partner might find themselves seeing random things and thinking about them. It's not like they're trying to be crazy or overly obsessive, but they just can't help themselves.

Their partner truly is the apple of their eye, and they can't seem to get them out of their mind. However, this isn't necessarily abnormal, especially in newer relationships. According to clinical Psychologist Deborah Khoshaba, Psy.D., "Relaxation, feel-good hormone serotonin lowers, causing you to obsess about your lover and consistently reflect back on the romantic times spent with him or her."

Advertisement

5. 'I miss you already'

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

Every couple has been in this situation before. After spending hours chatting, midnight comes rolling around, and even though they don't want to, they begrudgingly hang up the phone. Sure, they might not want to call it quits, but with work and school in the way, they've got to get sleep at some point, right?

And while this should be the end of it, a phrase you'll only hear from couples who genuinely like each other is, "I miss you already." Yes, it's normal for couples to miss one another after not seeing each other, but missing one another right after speaking? That's on a whole different level.

In hindsight, most people know this is a classic case of being overly dependent on each other, but if one's connection is deep enough, it's almost to be expected. According to life coach Jeremy E. Sherman, Ph.D., "To miss people means to love them, to be partial to them, incomplete without them, and therefore missing the other part of what makes you whole." Still, it's important to give one another space, even if they do feel these desires. As Sherman said, "In partnership, for example, things are stable when both individuals want to connect about equally."

Advertisement

6. 'I'm proud of you'

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

It might sound cheesy, but another phrase you'll only hear from couples who genuinely like each other is, "I'm proud of you." Sure, it's awkward to receive compliments, as not everyone is thrilled with being praised, even by their partner. However, with that being said, there's no denying that being uplifting is a great sign that things are going well in the relationship.

Now, they don't always have to praise their partner to prove that they like one another. However, every once in a while, when they notice their partner working particularly hard? It might feel nice to hear, "I'm proud of you." While some people claim actions speak louder than words, there's no denying that everyone wants encouragement.

According to therapists Linda and Charlie Bloom, "When we look for things to validate in our partner, we are intentionally cultivating an attitude of gratitude. Then we begin to experience life as sufficient and abundant, and counting our blessings on a daily basis."

So, even if your partner is a bit shy, don't be afraid to praise and validate them. It can make all the difference in the world.

Advertisement

7. 'I love hearing your voice'

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

It might sound strange, but the sound of a partner's voice truly is comforting. During times of need, hearing something familiar can truly be the one thing that snaps people back to reality. This is why a phrase you'll only hear from couples who genuinely like each other is, "I love hearing your voice."

Believe it or not, people's tone of voice can be an anchor that holds someone together. And when it comes to partners, they might unintentionally take a tone of voice to convey how they're truly feeling or, better yet, what they want to provide. For instance, according to associate professor of psychology Karen Wu, Ph.D., "Baby talk, with its higher-pitched tone, may then be soothing for women who are craving reassurance of their (male) partner's fidelity."

So, while it might sound random to hear someone say this, that baby talk voice a partner uses or that soothing tone they unconsciously use during times of distress truly do make hearing their voice much more enjoyable.

Advertisement

8. 'Take your time, I'm not going anywhere'

Just Life | Shutterstock

Most people were taught to hide their emotions away as children. For worse, they were scolded for crying and taught that appearance meant everything and to act 'accordingly.' As a result, many adults now struggle to control their emotions.

So used to being shut down, figuring out how they feel and healthy ways to express these intense emotions isn't easy. This is why a phrase you'll only hear from couples who genuinely like each other is, "Take your time, I'm not going anywhere." It's unfortunate, but many people underestimate the value of a strong support system.

Without meaning to, they assume that the best course of action is to shut down. But according to a study in 2024, there's a link between social support and mental health. So, while they might not understand themselves, that's okay. Partners who genuinely like one another reassure each other and promise never to go anywhere.

Advertisement

9. 'You're my best friend'

Hananeko_Studio | Shutterstock

While this might sound like something you'd say to a friend, a phrase you'll only hear from couples who genuinely like each other is, "You're my best friend." Everyone knows that the best foundation for a loving relationship or marriage is friendship.

Sure, it sounds cheesy to say out loud, but feeling at home and comfortable with one another truly is the best recipe for a long-lasting relationship. This is why it's such a high compliment if a partner ever says this. Without even meaning to, they're secretly revealing how connected and safe they feel within their dynamic with you, which is always a good thing.

Advertisement

10. 'Remember when we...'

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

Your partner isn't trying to be annoying when they mention the past. While it might seem random or out of place, a phrase you'll only hear from couples who genuinely like each other is, "Remember when we..." Reflecting on the past isn't as bad as most people think.

Despite what others may say, reflection can be a great way to feel connected, as reminding one another of the good times can be a tool to get through the bad times. This is why it's important to yes create new memories now, but also to reflect on the old ones. Through doing this, couples can see just how far they have come and appreciate one another because of it.

Advertisement

11. 'There's no one else I'd rather be stuck with'

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Finally, the last phrase you'll only hear from couples who genuinely like each other is, "There's no one else I'd rather be stuck with." There are bound to be both great and bad moments in every relationship. From forgetting to wash the dishes to forgetting important dates, it's easy to get frustrated with one another.

Yet, despite that frustration and anger, if a partner still can look at you and say, "There's no one else I'd rather be stuck with," they're still genuinely in love with you.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.