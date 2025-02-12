8 Subtle Body Language Signs Of People Who Felt Ignored In Childhood

Ever get the feeling that people find you to be cold, defensive, or unapproachable? Or that, your spouse finds you to be combative when you’re simply trying to hear them out? Your body language signs might be to blame, and it might stem from feeling ignored as a child.

You might be sabotaging your personal and professional relationships with an unconscious shrug, arm-cross, or tilt of the chin. Such simple, non-verbal gestures and actions send the wrong signals and turn people off, making conversations difficult and unwittingly alienating people around you.

Here are the body language signs of people who felt ignored in childhood:

1. Crossing your arms

This can be interpreted as a signal that you’re closed off and not willing to listen to what others around you have to say. Alison Henderson, a certified non-verbal behavior expert in Movement Pattern Analysis, says that the gesture can sometimes have benign origins (you’re cold, you’re sitting in a chair without arms), but can speak volumes because of the stigma associated with it.

“The perception is the important part. They may think that a gesture is harmless because they don't mean anything by it, but it’s how it’s perceived that becomes the issue.”

2. Keeping your chin up

fizkes / Shutterstock

Holding your head high can give the impression of confidence, but it can also make you appear condescending. This can also be true if a man remains standing while talking to someone who is seated.

“The perception is, you’re lording over me or you’re looking down on me,” Henderson says. “And, just aesthetically, because of the Adam’s Apple, accentuating the neck isn’t as flattering anyway!”

Presenting an exaggerated air of confidence can sometimes be a coping mechanism for individuals who experienced childhood neglect. A 2023 study explained that they may have felt unseen or unimportant, so they compensate by projecting a strong, assertive persona to gain attention and validation in adulthood.

Suppose you suspect that your overconfidence is a coping mechanism related to childhood neglect. In that case, seeking therapy can help you understand the root of these behaviors and develop healthier ways to manage your emotions and interactions.

3. Pointing your finger

Pointing is a pretty common gesture, whether you’re trying to emphasize your statement or gesturing to something on a document. But the fact is, it can come across as aggressive and rude, making the other person feel as though they’re being lectured.

And because it’s an unconscious movement, it’s something you should have someone make you aware of. “Then you can sort of backtrack and say, ‘Okay, it’s when I’m talking about this or when I reach a certain excitement level,’” says Henderson. “Because you’re proving your point, you usually add weight to the gesture as well, so it comes across as even more aggressive.”​

4. Having poor posture

Sitting with slumped shoulders and your head down conveys vulnerability and weakness and can make people lose confidence in you. “Posture has declined, particularly with handheld devices and all of that kind of crouching and head down and shoulders hunched,” says Henderson.

“I tell people to think about their sternum and just lift it like two or three inches. You look more confident, you feel more confident. Any kind of hunched shoulders or roundedness is seen as a weaker position.”

A 2024 research explained that a child who feels unseen or unimportant might develop a physical posture that reflects a sense of shrinking or withdrawing. This posture often manifests as hunched shoulders, a lowered head, or a generally collapsed body stance.

While poor posture can be a potential indicator of childhood neglect, it is not a definitive diagnosis. Physical health conditions or stress can also contribute to poor posture.

5. ​Steepling your fingers

There was a time when this gesture was advocated by body-language experts as making you look authoritative and wise. However, these days, it’s become so commonplace that now, people attempting it look as though they’re trying too hard.

“Because it’s been touted for so long and people see it now, they notice it and they say, “Oh you’re trying to be authoritative!’” says Henderson. “It’s perceived as ‘You feel weak, so you’re doing this gesture to boost yourself up.’”

6. Shaking hands the wrong way

insta_photos / Shutterstock

If you shake hands, don’t put your hand on top of the other person’s. “That’s a big no-no,” says Henderson, “because that’s a power play that shows, ‘I think I’m superior to you.’

If you shake a woman’s hand and you turn her hand under yours, we’re more apt to notice now and think, ‘Oh, okay. Power play. I’ve got your number.’ And immediately the perception has gone down because they think you’re trying to take the upper hand.”

While not a definitive sign, shaking hands the wrong way, meaning with an overly limp handshake or a firm, the forceful grip can be interpreted by some psychologists as a potential indicator of childhood neglect, particularly emotional neglect.

A 2023 study explained that this might reflect an underlying feeling of insecurity or a desire to be noticed, even if in a slightly unusual way. However, it's essential to consider other factors and not draw conclusions solely based on a handshake mannerism.

7. Checking your phone

There was a time when this might go without saying, but these days, the compulsion to grab that device in our pocket sometimes becomes too hard to ignore.

But in social or professional situations when your attention is expected, this behavior makes you seem rude, and uninterested and harms relationships. “It makes it seem like you have no interest in what’s going on here,” says Backe. “No interest in this interaction.”

8. Talking too close

This is an oldie, heavily referenced on Seinfeld, but it remains a key thing to avoid when interacting with other people. “It’s something to be aware of,” says Henderson, “It’s on you to notice. Listen with your eyes and notice when someone has pulled away from you or has taken a step back or needs more personal space. If they’re leaning away from you, honor that and let them have their space.”

Jeremy Brown is a freelance writer and frequent contributor to Fatherly.