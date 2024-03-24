6 Unusual Text Messages Men Love To Get, According To Experts

He is the love of your life, so let him know how much he means to you when he isn't right next to you.

Here are 5 unusual text messages men love to get, according to YourTango experts:

1. "Just thinking of you brightens my morning.”

Always remember that love conquers all and making sure your significant other feels your love daily will keep your love for each other at the forefront of both of your minds day in and day out.

— Emily Francos, Writer and Book Editor

2. "Do you want to cook my favorite meal?"

Let's cook and talk together and have a bowl of tea, then listen to our hearts without any judgment. Love is communicating with people through cooking, talking, smiling, laughing, and sharing a bowl of matcha.

— Michiko Tomioka, Dietitian

3. Everyone appreciates affirmation.

If the man is your romantic partner, saying something heartfelt or intimately playful usually gives them an ego boost and a smile. If you want to text a close platonic friend or a family member, saying something sweet and simple, like "just thinking of you and wanted to send a virtual hug," would be appreciated by any man who cares about you.

Men often feel they don't get enough of it so focus on a meaningful compliment. Be specific. Reminding them that you appreciate some particular thing they do for you or others, commenting on how good they are at XYZ (fill in the blank), and other affirmations of their value will brighten their day.

— Dr. Gloria Brame, Therapist

4. Whatever you text, be authentic.

It’s very easy to hide behind a screen and not convey the real you, especially if you still aren't quite sure how to text a guy to keep him interested. Unfortunately, hiding your true self won’t get you too far in building a deeper connection once it comes time to meet in real life.

Being your most authentic self is the only way to build a bond that will last and attract authentic people into your life. Trying to be someone you're not will push him in the opposite direction or attract guys you don't want to keep around.

— Jillian & Jan Yuhas, Love & Lifestyle Coaches

5. “A few of us are hitting the trail on Saturday. How about meeting us at the trailhead?”

Inviting him to join you and a group of others at something like a pool party, trivia night at a sports bar, game night with friends, or any event involving something you're both interested in takes the pressure off and allows him to relax.

—​ Susan Edwards, Lightworker, Licensed Spiritual Healer

6. "Forever still isn't long enough with you. I don’t think any time would suffice for how long I want to be with you."

Love is such a whirlwind of a roller coaster. But it makes us happier, changes us, and makes our boring lives more interesting. Make sure always to tell your boyfriend exactly how you feel, and make sure you always make sure he knows how much he means to you.

—​ Justice Parker, Author

Whether a new romance or one that has stood the test of time, we can get caught up in the daily buzz of activity and forget to show the strength of our love to those who mean the most. You can show him how much you appreciate him with one text message while he is not there by your side, and once he is back in your arms, he'll be so very grateful.