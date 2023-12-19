It's cliché for a reason, but many men aren't always the best at showing how they feel, even when they're committed to you. If you want to learn how to know if a guy likes you, you first need to understand how men show love.

Here are 10 unmistakable ways to tell if a man is completely in love with you.

1. He opens up.

Emotional intimacy isn't easy for anyone, so if he's baring his soul to you, it's not because he likes hearing himself talk. Alright, not just because he likes hearing himself talk.

2. He does the dirty work.

Taking out the garbage and scrubbing the bathroom floor may not seem romantic, but it can be his way of showing you he cares by helping you out and trying to make your life easier. He's not ironing your work pants because he likes to iron. He's doing it because he wants to make you happy and share the work.

Photo: Head over Heels via Shutterstock

3. He asks for your help.

Whether he wants your input on a blowout with his boss or asks you to tag along and help him pick out a birthday present for his mom, he's asking for your opinion because he respects you and cares what you think, a sure sign he's smitten.

4. He loves PDA.

He's proud to be with you and show you off. Sometimes, there's no better way to show his appreciation than to give you a little hug and kiss!

5. He chooses the perfect gift.

Don't worry if his gifts are duds that's not a deal-breaker.

However, if he consistently hits it out of the park with his present shopping skills, take it as a compliment. He's a good listener, thoughtful, and willing to spend hours searching for exactly the right gift.

6. He introduces you to his family.

You can bet that as soon as he introduces a girlfriend to his mother, she'll be on his case about grandchildren. So if he's getting the two of you together, he knows what he's getting himself into, and there might be a future with you.

7. He makes you part of his inner circle.

Folding you into his circle is more than just introducing you to his friends. A man who's dedicated to you and can see you in his future will make you part of his life because that's how men show love. If he's scheduling regular double dates with his coupled friends and inviting you to weekend hangouts with his friends, he wants you to stick around for a while.

8. He makes himself a part of your life.

If he's joining you for your Sunday morning errands and hanging out on the couch with you and your roomies for movie night every week, he's in it for the long haul.

9. He compromises.

It's simple: when he loves you, he wants to keep you happy. This doesn't mean always letting you get your way, but it does mean he'll be eager to reach a middle ground with you where you're both happy. Whether it's where you spend the holidays or who gets the remote, he'll show his love by insisting that you call the shots sometimes.

10. He tells you.

Sure, there's a lot to be said for showing, not telling, but if he's telling you how much he loves you, listen up!

Diana Vilibert is a freelance writer whose work has appeared in Cosmopolitan, The New Yorker, Redbook, Paste Magazine, and Self.