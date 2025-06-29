2 Unmistakable Signs You Have A Raw Soul Connection To The Person You Love

Soul connections are believed to be spiritual and emotional connections that develop within relationships and intimacy. When two people have formed a healthy and positive soul connection, it can be an incredibly rewarding experience.

A healthy soul connection should enhance your life, not take away from it. Finding your soulmate is like finding a piece of a puzzle that perfectly fits with yours. It’s not about finding someone who’s just like you, but someone who complements you in the best possible way.

Here are two unmistakable signs you have a raw soul connection to the person you love:

1. If you could go back, you'd still choose them

Katerina Holmes / Pexels

In other words, are you staying with your partner because you’re committed to them, or because you’re committed to the time you've already spent with them, and that you don’t want to feel you wasted? The power of this question is that it allows you to look at what you truly need in the here and now.

It's important to reevaluate if you’re with someone for the right reasons. Hint: Staying with someone because you’ve invested your time with them is not the right reason. There must be more to your relationship than that for it to be a true soul connection.

2. If you were single tomorrow, you'd choose them all over again

The purpose of this statement allows you to put aside your concerns about the potential hurt and hassle of a breakup — the staying-with-someone-because-you-don’t-want-to-break-their-heart break their heart part — and dig deeper into whether or not you truly like, let alone have a soul connection with, the person you love.

Regarding knowing when you should break up with someone, realizing whether or not you enjoy that person is sort of essential. Asking yourself this question also helps you see the real reasons you may be refusing to end a union.

Are you staying in your relationship because you genuinely enjoy the person you’re with and see a future with them? If so, great. Are you staying in your relationship because you don’t want to be alone, or you’re afraid they won’t be able to handle being dumped? If so, not great. Ultimately, knowing when to end a relationship isn’t an exact science.

Sometimes you just know when you have a raw soul connection. Other times, there’s a bit of a learning curve and the need for some self-discovery involved.

Seeing if the two statements above resonate, and ruminating on them honestly and with thought, will allow you to gauge whether or not your partnership is worth any kind of a fight on your part, even if it’s merely gentle sparing in the corner of the ring.

Getting in touch with your true feelings will provide you with a foundation upon which to continue building and strengthening your soul connection, or upon which to end it once and for all.

Clayton Olson is an International Relationship Coach, Master NLP Practitioner, and Facilitator specializing in dating, empowering men and women, self-esteem, and life transitions. He has 20 years of experience working to optimize human behavior and relational dynamics.