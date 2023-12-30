3 Unmistakable Signs A Man's In Love With You

When it comes to men and love, actions speak louder than words.
When you want to know if a man is in love with you, it doesn't matter what he says. What matters more is what he does.
For men, love is a verb. So, when he's in love with you, he takes action.
Here are 3 unmistakable signs that a man's in love with you:
1. He wants to see you all the time
Men are all about momentum. From the moment he meets you and gets your number, does he call you right away? Does he make a real effort to see you? If he does, then he's on his way to being in love with you.
But, if he can wait a few weeks to see you or if he sees you once and then waits for another month, he doesn't have momentum. Unfortunately, this means he's wasting your time.
So, to keep yourself from falling for a guy who isn't into you, the first thing you must look for is whether or not he has momentum.
2. He escalates the relationship by introducing you to people
Many guys start fast. They want to see you all the time, but then they suddenly vanish.
A guy who's falling in love with you wants to build something with you.
This means that he wants to do a variety of things with you, like introduce you to his friends and family. He makes you feel included when it comes to his life.
Escalation means he's not just dating and sleeping with you. He's building a life with you and adding complexity to what you do together.
3. He feels responsible for you and wants to be exclusive
When a man falls in love with you, he suddenly wants to give up his freedom (something that many men value) and be responsible for you.
This simply means that he takes your feelings into account and there are no sudden disappearing acts. He makes and keeps agreements with you without hesitation.
When a man falls in love with you, being in a relationship is his idea. He asks you to be exclusive because he doesn't want to lose you. He has momentum and is goal-oriented. His goal is to be with you.
He invites you into his life and you feel the relationship is escalating. You sense that he cares about how you feel and he welcomes the responsibility to make long-range plans with you. These are the signs to tell if a man is in love with you.
