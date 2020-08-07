30 Best Pimple Popping Videos To Gross You Out

These are disturbingly satisfying.
Pimple popping videos are everyone's favorite guilty pleasure.
Even if they gross you out, we've all sat down to watch a compilation at least once in our lives. I'll admit it: though these videos make my stomach turn, I still find myself curious to see the end result once someone takes on their pimples.
Dermatologists and skin experts are always telling us to leave our pimples alone and treat them with products. But sometimes you just can't resist the urge to give them a good squeeze.
The internet is full of videos of people doing the same, and while you could easily spend endless hours surfing the web for some gag-worthy, pimple-popping content, it's easy if the work is done for you.
Here are 30 of the craziest, most satisfying blackhead, cyst, and pimple popping videos and extractions.
1. Classic Pimple Popping
This zit extraction video is zoomed in super far, so you can see pores clearly. It's short and sweet but still satisfying.
2. Best Whitehead In History
Another up close and personal video. This time we see a whitehead explode with pus... in high-definition.
3. Best Softpops
If an exploding zit isn't your thing, this compilation of softpops might be more up your alley. The Queen of zits, Dr. Pimple Popper, brings us this long compilation of pus being slowly drawn out of pimples.
4. Explosive Cyst and Blackhead
Here we have a series of massive, under the skin cysts being carefully exploded. If you're squirmish about blood, avoid this one. Things get gorey.
5. Grapefruit-sized Growth
If I hadn't watched it, this one would be hard to believe. This man's massive growth on the back of his neck is no match for his doctor's popping skills.
6. Massive Pimple Sprays When Popped
Good friends pop each other's pimples. Great friends film it for your viewing pleasure. Watch this girl group giggle and squirm while they take on their pal's side pimple.
7. Dr. Pimple Popper Removes Eyeball Cysts
I couldn't quite believe my eyes watching this video. Dr. Pimple Popper takes on sensitive eye cysts that make blinking painful. In such a sensitive area, it's important to proceed with caution.
8. A Goldmine of Blackheads
This woman suffers from rosacea, which causes a thickening of the skin. Now that her body is producing more oil to penetrate these layers, she has developed a series of blackheads and whiteheads across her nose.
9. Huge Ear Pimple Gets Exploded
This is as disturbing as it is satisfying. Watch this massive pimple ooze and clear out.
10. Man With Fear Of Doctors Gets Cyst Removed From His Face
Not only do you get the joys of pimple popping, this video also has a heartwarming back story from this man who overcomes his fears to remove a large growth on his head.
11. "It's Like Ground Beans!"
You aren't ready to see what comes out of this growth. A mom and daughter duo with matching cysts finally get treated for the growths they've been ignoring for years.
12. Removing a Horn-Like Growth and 6 Cysts From Woman's Head
This is like nothing I've ever seen before! A woman is treated for multiple cysts. One of these growths has ruptured, causing it to grow into a horn-like protrusion.
13. Dr. Lee Squeezes an 18-Year-Old Cyst
This man has been hiding a massive cyst under a hat for almost two decades. Dr. Lee extracts it with her usual ease.
14. Large Blackheads on the Back
Blackheads hide out in some of the most hard to reach places. This woman has a back covered in them, and it's so gratifying watching them get tweezed out.
15. Blackheads, Milia & Big Cystic Acne Blackheads Extraction
This patient's skin is covered in painful-looking milia that are gently extracted and cleansed.
16. Huge Acne Pimples & Blackheads Popping Up
Zone out with this video that features a relaxing backing track while huge pimples are squeezed to burst.
17. 20-Year-Old Zit, Popped
This zit had been hiding on this guy's back for two decades. Luckily, his family is equipped to burst it once and for all.
18. Satisfying Zit Pop
This inflamed pimple just keeps oozing once it's popped. There's a lot to see here, so don't watch this after a meal.
19. Dr. Lee Removes a Massive 55-Year-Old Blackhead
If there's a world record for the oldest blackhead, this one might be the winner. This sweet lady, Doris, goes to Dr. Lee to get a massive blackhead treated.
20. Dr. Lee Squeezes a Cyst Through a Dilated Pore of Winer
Pimple popping can be quite an intense medical procedure. In this video, Dr. Lee extracts an oxidized cyst through a stretched out pore and gives you up-close shots of the extraction once it's out.
21. Slow-Mo Pimple Pop
Sometimes you just want a simple, non-medical pimple popping video. This man takes on his own zit and gives it to us in slow-motion, so we see it pop in all its glory.
22. Biggest Zit Pop Ever
This brave young girl tackles a zit on her ear. The insides shoot out like nothing I've seen before and, honestly, nothing I want to see again.
23. Cyst Extraction on Eyebrow
If you're a dedicated brow waxer, you'll know how frustrating it is when an pesky pimple forms after your trip to the salon. Luckily, this zit doesn't stick around for long as it's penetrated and squeezed out.
24. 11 Year-Old Cyst
Though my loyalties lie with Dr. Sandra Lee, honorary mention has to go to another pimple-popping doctor, Dr. John Gilmore. In this video, he drains a cyst living on a woman's back.
25. Small But Mighty Annoying Epidermoid Cyst
Sometimes the least noticeable pimples are the ones that are the hardest to shake. This tiny one is filled with a gross pasty substance that is sure to make your stomach turn.
26. Major Blackhead Popping
This man shows us that you don't even need a pore strip to take out stubborn blackheads. By simply lifting his nose, he gets more extractions than a doctor could do in 30 minutes.
27. Blackhead Peel Under a Microscope
Beauty guru, BrittanyBearMakeup, gets in on the action with this super zoomed-in blackhead extraction where she puts a nose peel to the test.
28. Deep Blackheads Removal from Cheeks and Nose
If you think your pores are large, wait until you see this video. The doctor carefully scrapes and carves out deep layers of dirt, revealing much cleaner skin.
29. Two Huge Dilated Pores of Winer
Pores of winer are essentially large, clogged blackheads that are filled with dirt and dead skin cells. There much grittier than regular pimples, so if you hate all the gushing and oozing, this one is for you.
30. In Memory of My Favorite Squeezes
Let's finish off with this epic, pimple popping compilation from our girl, Dr. Sandra Lee. You won't be able to look away!
Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.