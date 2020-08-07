30 Best Pimple Popping Videos To Gross You Out

These are disturbingly satisfying.

Pimple popping videos are everyone's favorite guilty pleasure.

Even if they gross you out, we've all sat down to watch a compilation at least once in our lives. I'll admit it: though these videos make my stomach turn, I still find myself curious to see the end result once someone takes on their pimples.

Dermatologists and skin experts are always telling us to leave our pimples alone and treat them with products. But sometimes you just can't resist the urge to give them a good squeeze.

The internet is full of videos of people doing the same, and while you could easily spend endless hours surfing the web for some gag-worthy, pimple-popping content, it's easy if the work is done for you.

Here are 30 of the craziest, most satisfying blackhead, cyst, and pimple popping videos and extractions.

1. Classic Pimple Popping

This zit extraction video is zoomed in super far, so you can see pores clearly. It's short and sweet but still satisfying.

2. Best Whitehead In History