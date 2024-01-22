3 Unexpected Reasons Why Men Love Being In Love

It's not until he really finds the right woman for him that everything changes.
It may seem obvious why men love women and truly adore them when they're in a relationship. However, the truth is that the most important reasons why men love women are only discovered when a man loves you.
It's as much of a surprise for a man as it is for a woman! But what's really unexpected is that he usually has no idea what is coming when he falls in love with the woman he desires.
Here are 3 reasons why men love being in love that will change your view of men altogether.
1. Love brings out his nobility.
A man is never on a mission until he meets the woman he loves. When he does, his life suddenly becomes important. He finds that there is nothing else he could want more than to land the woman of his dreams.
He begins to assess his job, his career, and his home because the flame has been lit for him to become a better man. And rather than push back against that feeling, he embraces it wholeheartedly and pushes forward.
The idea of being a prince to a woman has been written into a man since the beginning of time. It never goes away for him. So, the first reason why men love being in love is the noble character it brings out in them. It makes them better men, and it makes them want to be the best version of themselves for their woman.
He may feel like a prince or a king or even a knight in his own right, with the sole purpose to improve his life for the betterment of his relationship.
2. Love brings out his sense of protection.
When a man loves a woman, he gets a glimpse into what is priceless. His values change, his priorities transform, and he suddenly wants to protect her at all costs.
It matters to him how she feels, what she thinks, and he doesn't want to hurt her. He thinks the world of her, and won't let her ever feel poorly about herself while he's around.
He feels that he's not alone and that she matters more than he could ever imagine. He will do everything he can to protect her — not just physically, but emotionally and mentally as well.
Men love being in love because his values change, and for the better. He feels he's no longer alone in this world and he wants to protect her because she's priceless to him.
3. Love brings out his purpose.
Men change when they have a purpose, and when a man finally finds the woman he wants to spend eternity with, he's set on the right path.
No man is ever ready to get married or to have children; at least, not when they expect it. It's the purpose of being with her that takes him to another level.
Men love women because it inspires them to take risks and challenges they would never take to begin with. When they see their children or have their wedding day, the satisfaction of having gone through an adventure with the woman they love makes it all worthwhile.
Men unconsciously crave a purpose, and when they fall in love with a woman, they find it.
A man loves his woman because it brings out the nobility in him. It makes him a better man. When he sees how precious she is, his values change and he wants to protect her.
When a man has a purpose, he's unstoppable. It makes his life a quest and an adventure worth living. And he's more than happy to do so for the woman he loves.
