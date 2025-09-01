If Two People Truly Love Each Other From The Depths Of Their Soul, You'll Hear It In These 3 Little Ways They Talk

In any relationship, learning each other's communication or "love language" style is critical to making someone feel heard and understood. So understanding effective communication techniques, both verbal and non-verbal, will help you communicate with your partner better and feel less afraid of talking about your feelings.

These verbal expressions of soul-deep love happen naturally, often without effort or intention. When a couple's love is strong, it creates its own language, one that speaks of safety and reverence that enriches even the most ordinary conversations. Here are the beautiful ways you can hear love expressed in the everyday moments when two hearts have truly found their home in each other.

Advertisement

If two people truly love each other from the depths of their souls, you'll hear it in these 3 little ways they talk:

1. They choose the right time to talk

It is important to find the right time to talk to your partner — especially when you have argued. You and your partner should be calm, not in a hurry, and not stressed when you're going to have a conversation about an issue. Sometimes, people tend to bring up problems with their partners at the wrong times, especially when they're too emotional.

If your partner is in a bad mood, tired, or distracted, and you suddenly storm into the room to talk to them about what's bothering you, it will just make the situation worse.

Advertisement

This is because neither of you is emotionally and mentally ready to talk. You may not be mindful of your word choices, and you may sound like you're attacking them. This will make your partner defensive.

Choosing the right time to talk is a component of a strong, connected relationship. Research has shown that successful communication is crucial for relationship satisfaction and involves factors like emotional responsiveness, shared values, and a mutual desire to connect.

2. They have hard conversations in person

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Text messages might just cause unnecessary miscommunication, so it is better to talk to your partner personally. Be sure that they're ready to give you their full attention when you approach them to talk. Maintain eye contact when speaking, listen when he's talking, and respond calmly.

In-person communication allows for an authentic, present connection that is difficult to achieve through digital means. Research has suggested that the ability to see and understand another's body language, facial expressions, and tone of voice promotes a deeper understanding of their perspective.

3. They make their partner feel heard

Sometimes, the reason why you feel you're not being heard is that you're not listening to your partner when they are talking or expressing their feelings.

Advertisement

You should actively listen to your partner when they're saying something. Don't interrupt while they're talking.

Acknowledge that you're listening and that you understand what they're saying. Only give your response after they've stopped talking.

Research has argued that high-quality listening creates a relational space that satisfies the basic psychological needs for autonomy and relatedness. Good listening creates a safe environment where people feel comfortable opening up and sharing their vulnerabilities.

If you want to communicate better with your partner and understand one another better, the best relationship advice is to learn their love language and become fluent in it. Communication skills will strengthen your relationship and make arguments and misunderstandings a thing of the past!

Advertisement

Esther Bilbao helps mentor women to have better relationships, health, and personal development.