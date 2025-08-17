If Two People Truly Love Each Other From The Depths Of Their Soul, They'll Do These 8 Things On A Regular Basis

Nine habits that keep soul-deep love strong for a lifetime.

Last updated on Aug 17, 2025

When two people share a love that reaches beyond surface attraction, their relationship takes on a sacred quality that transforms ordinary moments into profound expressions of connection. This kind of love doesn't happen by accident. 

It's refined through consistent actions that honor the bond between two people. These behaviors aren't grand gestures reserved for special occasions, but daily practices that reveal a love so deep it naturally flows into every aspect of their shared life.

If two people truly love each other from the depths of their souls, they'll do these 8 things regularly:

1. Love them for who they are today, not for their potential

couple who truly love each other not falling in love with potential Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

Having a healthy relationship with your partner means loving them for who stands before today, not the hope of who they will become tomorrow. Falling in love with potential is a mistake.

I’m not talking about looking in the mirror and saying, "I look good." Loving yourself is about respecting what you put in your mind, your body, and your spirit. The more you love yourself, the more emotionally healthy people you will attract.

2. Let their guard down

couple who truly love each other working on vulnerability Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

The bottom line is, you can't love without first being vulnerable. Putting yourself in positions of vulnerability in other areas of your life will help exercise this "muscle."

While it can be intimidating to open up due to fears of rejection, experts consistently point to the benefits of embracing emotional openness within a partnership. Embracing vulnerability can be liberating and lead to increased self-acceptance.

3. Approach each other with intention

couple who truly love each other being intentional Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

Approach your love life as intentionally as you do your work. Choose who and what you want in a relationship rather than just making it work with whoever chooses you.

One study argued that being intentional signifies a conscious choice to prioritize the relationship and actively work towards its success. This contrasts with passively allowing the relationship to drift or relying solely on initial feelings of infatuation.

4. Work through their issues, rather than ignore them

couple who truly love each other understanding each other's personality Look Studio / Shutterstock

The top reason blamed for divorce is money, but that’s incorrect, it's actually the inability to problem-solve. Working through issues is solely based on communication skills. Effective communication stems from our personality. In my book, I explain in detail how to determine personality compatibility.

5. Align on important values

couples who truly love each other knowing their values AYO Production / Shutterstock

Creating your "values list" is the most important exercise you can do when thinking about compatibility in a partner. Your values are your guiding principles, akin to your personal rulebook. 

If you try to live with someone who has a different set of rules, it's not going to work. Spend time fully understanding what you value most (and why.)

When individuals share fundamental beliefs about life, family, work, and personal conduct, it creates a foundation of trust and mutual respect. A 2023 study explained that this shared understanding makes it easier to navigate challenges and disagreements, as there's a common ground for discussion and compromise.

6. Expand their social circle

couple who truly love each other expanding their social circle Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

Adding what is called "weak ties" (friends of friends of friends) to your social circle is documented as the most effective way to realize new life opportunities, including jobs and a significant other. Focus on expanding your circle now. Here are proven ways to meet someone new.

7. Strengthen their belief system

couple who truly love each other strengthening their belief system Yuri A / Shutterstock

I preach to my clients constantly that our belief is our reality. If you know your belief system (about marriage) needs support, I suggest beginning with monitoring what content you intake (via the news, social media, etc.) and whom you surround yourself with.

Couples with similar values and fundamental beliefs about life, family, finances, or spirituality often report higher relationship satisfaction and stability. A 2019 study found that these shared foundational elements can provide a sense of security and common ground, making it easier to navigate challenges and build a shared future.

8. Seek out a marriage mentor

couple who truly love each other getting a mentor Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

I can't say enough about the growth that comes from mentorship, whether it’s for romance, business, or just life in general. 

Mentors, especially couples who have successfully navigated the ups and downs of married life, offer valuable insights and strategies for maintaining a thriving relationship. A 2023 study explained that they can help couples develop healthy communication skills, conflict resolution techniques, and strategies for managing the inevitable challenges that arise in a relationship.

Paul C. Brunson, co-host of Married At First Sight UK, serves as Head of Global Research at Tinder. An American-born relationship expert, entrepreneur, and television host now based in London, he also co-hosts Celebs Go Dating and is a relationship consultant on Lorraine.

