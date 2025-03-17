12 Traits That Separate Men Who Are Dating For Marriage From Those Just Looking For A Good Time

Men will say anything to keep a girl they benefit from in their lives, even profess that they love them. With most guys, what they say and what they actually do are two different things. Instead of listening to their silver-tongued excuses, it's time to get real with guys.

However, some men just have a fear of commitment. There are various reasons why a person might have this fear, but it depends on the person.

When someone suspects that their partner may have this fear, it's natural to wonder how you can get him to commit. But, it's more about recognizing the signs of a man who wants to be with you and only you and who sees a future with you in it.

So, how do you know if your man wants a commitment and a relationship? The truth is, that if a man loves a girl, he'll do these things, even if he hates the idea of doing them with a passion.

Here are the traits that separate men who are dating for marriage from those just looking for a good time:

1. He protects you

Guys have an instinct to protect their loved ones from threats. If he can't even stand up for you when someone's insulting you to his face, he's not really in love with you.

2. He wants to commit

Miguel Lifestyle / Shutterstock

I'm a true believer that a man who's wildly in love with a girl will want to commit to her, even if he's a playboy at heart. He will want to pursue you and start trying to lock you down.

Men's commitment in dating relationships, often viewed as a sign of a desire for marriage, is influenced by factors like relationship stability, dedication, and perceived constraints, which can impact relationship outcomes. A 2021 study confirmed that a man's level of happiness and adjustment within the relationship can be a factor in his commitment to the relationship and the possibility of marriage.

3. He follows through with his promises

A man who promises the world and delivers nothing is not a man who cares about you. Men who love the women they are with want them to trust them and think highly of them.

And they also are very aware that broken promises lead to less respect and less trust. If he keeps reneging on his promises, it's time to leave for someone who won't break promises.

4. He's genuinely remorseful if he's hurt you and takes steps to show he's changed

Even the biggest egomaniac will buckle and apologize when he realizes that he's hurt someone he loves. As much as it may hurt his pride, a man's true remorse will move him to apologize and become a better person for his love.

While no specific research definitively labels remorse as a guaranteed sign of a marriage-worthy relationship, a partner's genuine remorse for hurting you can be a positive indicator of the potential for a healthy, long-term relationship.

Research by the Gottman Institute explained that while guilt can be a natural response, it's essential to distinguish it from genuine remorse. Remorse involves a deeper understanding of the harm caused and a desire to make amends, while guilt may be more about avoiding consequences.

5. He won't hurt you

A man who hits you insults you, neglects you, and rejects you doesn't love you. A man who truly does love you will never do these things.

6. He prioritizes you

If a guy is falling for a girl, she becomes his top priority. He'll be falling all over himself to make sure that you are happy with him and want to be with him.

A man prioritizing his partner, including making time, showing genuine interest, and supporting their needs, strongly indicates a healthy and fulfilling relationship. 2019 research found that this prioritization fosters emotional security, and mutual appreciation, and strengthens the bond between partners.

7. He shows up to dates on time

This goes back to the whole "prioritizing" thing. A guy who shows up late regularly is someone who doesn't see you as a priority and doesn't respect your time.

When you're a priority, he will go out of his way to get to date locations on time. Heck, he might even show up early.

8. He replies to your texts promptly and with more than just a one-word sentence

Harbucks / Shutterstock

Guys who are in love don't like the idea of silence from their girl. They want to chat with her regularly and they can't handle keeping her hanging. If he's taking hours or even days to reply, he's probably not into you.

According to a 2024 study, while prompt texting can be a positive sign, it's not the sole indicator of a healthy relationship or a man's feelings. Focus on the bigger picture of communication, actions, and overall compatibility to better understand the relationship.

9. He tries to impress you

When a guy is into you, he'll try to impress you with something. He might also do something idiotic or clam up when he gets too nervous around you. But, forgive him for that; he's trying.

10. He opens up

If a man won't open up, it's a sign that he doesn't trust you. You can't have love without trust.

A man opening up to a woman, revealing his thoughts, feelings, and vulnerabilities, strongly indicates a healthy and intimate relationship, fostering trust, connection, and deeper emotional bonds. While traditionally men may have been socialized to suppress emotions, research suggests that emotional openness in men is positively associated with relationship satisfaction and intimacy.

11. He asks for your opinion and takes it into consideration

If a man can't think about anyone's opinion but his own, it's a sign he only loves himself. In healthy relationships, a man seeking your opinion can be a positive sign. A 2015 study indicates that he values your input and wants to understand you better, fostering deeper connection and trust.

12. He introduces you to everyone he knows and shows you off

This is a huge indicator that he's proud to be seen with you and it's also a sign that he's serious about his love for you. If he's not doing that, you're probably the side chick.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, New Theory Magazine, and others.