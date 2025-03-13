The One Rare Behavior That Proves A Man Loves You Deeply, According To A Relationship Coach

While we would all like to think we’ve got it figured out, love largely remains a mystery to us. We wonder what someone’s actions say about their feelings, and how we can interpret it all. Luckily, we’re not alone in this.

There are people who can help, like one relationship coach who said she had cracked the code to determining if a man loves you deeply.

A relationship coach said there is one behavior that reveals if a man loves you deeply.

Fila, known as @sheisfila on TikTok, is a relationship coach and host of The Sacred Queen Podcast. She regularly shares her thoughts on all things relationships, offering advice to women. In one video, she shared how you can tell if a man loves you deeply.

Advertisement

“Listen, queen, let me tell you, the deepest form of love you will ever experience from a man, and this is really what you need to look for as you are connecting and partnering and dating and getting to know a man who could potentially be yours,” she began. “The deepest form of love that you can ever experience from a man is going to be his consideration.”

Vlada Karpovich | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Fila further explained what she meant. “This is when he takes you with him, even when you’re not physically present,” she said. “A man who loves you deeply is going to be thoughtful about his actions, about his words, about his behaviors, about his patterns, because it will impact you.”

According to her, it’s all about what happens when you’re not around. “A man who loves you deeply is going to consider your needs, your wants, your well-being as he’s moving throughout life, even when you are not physically present with him, because he is deeply connected to you, and he deeply values and respects the relationship that he has with you,” she shared.

The relationship coach shared some different examples to illustrate what consideration from a man should look like.

Fila pointed out that you will always be on the right guy’s mind because his consideration for you will keep you close to his heart and his thoughts.

Advertisement

“So if you look at the simple things, when he’s out and he’s food shopping, he’ll stop to call you to ask if you want anything to eat or something from the supermarket,” she said. “If he is at a social event and there are lots of women around, he’s going to think about how his behaviors in that space would make you feel.”

ira dulger | Pexels

“You won’t have to yell,” she assured. “You won’t have to scream. You won’t have to beg for him to think about you, consider you, not to be inappropriate, because he is carrying you with him everywhere that he goes.”

Advertisement

Her parting words were simple yet profound. “So as you’re moving throughout your dating and relationship and partnership stages, I want you to look for the man who is thoughtful, who is considerate and who carries you with him even when you are not physically present. That is a sign of a man who respects you, who values you and who is looking to build a deep, lasting connection with you,” she concluded.

Experts agree that consideration is an integral part of a loving relationship.

While Fila is technically an expert in her own right as a relationship coach, others agreed with her as well. Tina Gilbertson, LPC, listed consideration as one of the things that you “have the right to expect from your relationship.”

“A considerate partner thinks about how his or her behavior affects you,” Gilbertson said, echoing Fila’s sentiments. “They don’t have to give you everything you ask for, or do everything you want them to do, but they owe you the courtesy of considering things from your point of view.”

Advertisement

Clearly, consideration is an integral part of any healthy relationship where both sides put in the work that is necessary.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.