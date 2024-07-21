12 Top Pros & Cons Of Prenups, According To Experts

Whether or not prenups have a predictable impact on marriage concerning a couple's likelihood of divorce is up for debate. Still, couples who are considering marriage want to know if it's a good idea to sign a prenuptial contract before tying the knot.

Here are 12 top pros & cons of prenups, according to YourTango experts:

1. Free flow of finance

Pro: The most common reason couples fight is because of finances. Getting it all out on the table upfront when helping with discussing financial matters down the road. — Carol Clark

Advertisement

2. Erosion of trust

Con: If both parties are young and are just starting with relatively equal contributions, it does not seem to make sense to have a prenup signed. It erodes trust immediately and can leave one feeling suspicious about the motives of the other. — Dr. John Beiter

3. Contrary spending habits

Pro: Spending habits need to be considered. If one person spends irresponsibly and the other person is frugal/responsible then to be fair in the event of a death or divorce the one who saved should not be "penalized" twice. — Dr. John Beiter

Advertisement

4. The test of time

Con: Fool-proof crystal balls are in short supply these days. It's hard to anticipate every change in circumstance that might occur between the time a prenuptial agreement is written and when the marriage falls apart. What seems reasonable in 2012 might be ridiculously unfair to one of the spouses ten or twenty years later. — Meri Arnett-Kremian

5. For the sake of the children

Pro: When there are children involved, prenups are increasingly important. Children should be a priority so that they are taken care of in the event of a divorce or death. — Dr. John Beiter

Advertisement

6. Increased cost

Con: Proponents argue that having a prenup prevents costly litigation at the time of the divorce. But the divorce lawyer for the less affluent spouse almost always tries to have the agreement set aside if its terms are too lopsided. So where's the cost savings? — Meri Arnett-Kremian

Freeograph via Shutterstock

7. Agreements more agreeable

Pro: It is easier to come to an agreement when a couple is getting along versus during a bitter disagreement. Everyone would be better off discussing the difficult topics upfront. — Dr. John Beiter

Advertisement

8. A lack of faith

Con: Whether or not it's acknowledged, the person pushing for a prenuptial agreement is demonstrating a lack of faith, both in the relationship and the integrity and fairness of the partner. Asking for a prenup says, "I'm not sure our relationship will work out in the long run and I need to protect myself from your greed and overreaching." It's rare for a person proposing a pre-marriage agreement to act solely to protect the interests of his or her spouse-to-be. How much commitment to "us" is he likely to demonstrate when he's worrying about protecting himself from you even before you say, "I do?" — Meri Arnett-Kremian

9. Extended protection

Pro: "No man is an island," says John Donne, and that goes for couples as well. Many people have families and even children coming into a marriage. Prenups aren't just about protecting your assets in the case of divorce, they are about allocating them in the event of death. — Carol Clark

Advertisement

10. Could be coercion

Con: Negotiating a pre-marriage agreement that anticipates divorce is not romantic. It's a hard-nosed business transaction and virtually always involves an imbalance of power in favor of the person demanding an agreement. There's also a hint of coercion. "Sign the agreement or the marriage is off." Lovely way to start a honeymoon, don't you think? Makes you wonder whether this is truly a relationship between equals. Under these circumstances, the answer should be obvious. — Meri Arnett-Kremian

11. Word into action

Pro: Put your money where your mouth is. People in love will say they are each other's best friends and can talk about anything. A discussion about a prenup is an opportunity to do just that. If you are hesitant, this is the time to work it out. — Carol Clark

12. Forever flawed

Con: Because the legal safeguards in my state are pretty hefty and prenups are often overturned because something in the content or process is flawed or objectionable, it's not something I recommend to clients as their lawyer. — Meri Arnett-Kremian

Advertisement

YourTango is here to help you share stories of heartbreak and happy endings, of love and frustration, of doubt and discovery.