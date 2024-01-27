Knowing you are truly ready is one of the best ways to ward off jitters.
By Anna Krolikowska
Written on Jan 27, 2024
Photo: studioroman, Duané Viljoen | Canva
Hey there, lovebirds! Before you dive headfirst into the world of wedding planning and forever after, let's chat about some real talk from the experts — divorce attorneys. They have seen it all and have a few pearls of wisdom to share before you say, "I do".
It may not be considered romantic now, but knowing that you are truly ready is one of the best ways to ward off those pre-wedding jitters.
Here are 4 things divorce lawyers wish you'd do before you get married.
1. Forensic financial check-up
Picture this. The wedding bells are ringing, and the financial bells clanging. Before you sign up for a lifetime of joint accounts and shared responsibilities, it's time for a forensic financial check-up. Dive into the nitty-gritty of each other's financial habits, debts, and goals. It's like a financial prenup, ensuring you're both on the same page when it comes to dollars and cents.
"The benefits of prenuptial agreements extend to the emotional well-being of a couple. By addressing financial matters transparently and proactively, couples can significantly reduce the stress related to financial uncertainties." — Scott Levin
RELATED: As A Divorce Attorney, These Are The 3 Biggest Mistakes I See Husbands Make
2. Communication boot camp
Engaged couples, welcome to Communication Bootcamp! Divorce attorneys will tell you that lack of communication is like a silent saboteur. Before you exchange vows, lay it all out – expectations, deal-breakers, dreams, and even pet peeves. It's like setting the stage for a lifetime of open dialogue, avoiding those silent relationship landmines.
3. Meet the in-laws marathon
It's not just about marrying your partner; it's about joining a family. Get ready for the "Meet the In-Laws Marathon." Take the time to understand family dynamics, quirks, and potential hotspots. Divorce attorneys often see family issues creep into relationships, so it's like putting on your relationship armor. Knowing what you're getting into can save you from potential family-related headaches down the road.
"Growing up, certain presuppositions are mapped into us. Our family of origin is where we learn to communicate and form patterns of relating. We develop deeply held values and beliefs, so it's helpful to become aware and compare them with your partner's upbringing." — Cecilie Croissant
RELATED: 4 Common Mistakes Women Make When Breaking Up, According To Divorce Attorneys
4. Future vision quest
Before you say "I do," embark on a future vision quest together. Where do you see yourselves in five, ten, or even twenty years? Divorce attorneys will attest that having a shared vision for the future is like a roadmap for a successful marriage. It's not about predicting every twist and turn, but having a general direction ensures you're both headed toward the same destination.
Remember that love is fantastic, but a little practicality can go a long way. Take these tips from the seasoned pros to heart, and you'll be well on your way to a happily-ever-after that's both loving and legally sound. Cheers to your future!
RELATED: The 3 Stages Of Love You Must Go Through Before Getting Married
Related Stories From YourTango:
More for You:
Anna Krolikowska is an attorney, mediator, and collaborative divorce practitioner in Illinois.