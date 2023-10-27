Do you only have five minutes to make your wife happy per day? No, you probably have more, but it’s a good thought experiment to show that even tiny increments of time can make a huge difference in your marriage.

Let’s discuss how five minutes can make your wife happy, as long as you are really trying proactively.

Here are 5 ways to make your wife happy in five minutes a day:

1. When you get home, ask, "What can I do to help?" Then for at least five minutes, actually do what she says

A lot of people ask this question and then do only half of the job. So, the job is to set the table, and they take out some plates. Or the job is to change the baby's diaper, and they leave the wipes and the cream open and an empty bag of diapers lying around.

Only five minutes is necessary for many household-related tasks, or five minutes could make a good dent. At the very least, for five minutes your wife will see you fully engaged in a task, and not sitting doing nothing (which women hate), and that will magically make her happy and less stressed out.

2. Tell your wife what she does that you appreciate

For five whole minutes, tell her what she does that makes you feel appreciative, happy, and grateful. Five minutes is a long time to talk, and you’ll see that this can make a real positive impact on your wife’s feelings. She may look at you with a smile like she did when you were dating. Or a more tired version of it at least.

3. Send your wife an email about how much you love her

No logistics, no plans, just a love letter. Women love this stuff — most of them.

If you can’t imagine what such an email would actually look like, get my book 52 Emails To Transform Your Marriage!

4. Go online and take five minutes to buy your wife a little surprise present

This doesn’t take very long.

5. When you want to be intimate, look into your wife’s eyes and tell her how much you want her and how sexy she is

Use specifics. Do this for five minutes. This is longer than most men take, by a power of 1 million. Because, let’s face it, the usual is, "You’re so hot," or no words at all, and then onto the kissing, if not the main event.

Five minutes of saying how much you desire your wife and why is five minutes more than she may have heard in a while.

Now, share this article if you think it would make you happier, whether you’re a woman or a man.

Dr. Samantha Rodman Whiten, aka Dr. Psych Mom, is a clinical psychologist in private practice and the founder of DrPsychMom. She works with adults and couples in her group practice Best Life Behavioral Health.

This article was originally published at Dr. Psych Mom. Reprinted with permission from the author.