There is more than one way to say, "I love you." Love is an intricate emotion. Love ebbs and flows. When you feel love for your special someone, you can find a whole universe of ways to express it. Some love expressions come as words that might seem to have nothing to do with love at all. Yet, some of the most powerful expressions of love will never use the word love.

Here are 5 tiny things women will say when they really, truly love you, according to YourTango experts:

1. "My admiration for you is beyond words."

When a woman really, truly loves you, she might say something heartfelt like, "My admiration for you is beyond words." This simple phrase conveys a deep respect and a profound emotional connection, indicating that her feelings are intense and hard to encapsulate merely through language.

— Clare Waismann., Counselor and Therapist

2. "I trust you"

The more you trust one another and share things about yourself, the more love unfolds. Each time you share deeper parts of yourself, you're testing the waters: "Can I trust this person with my unpleasant habits and things that have happened to me? Will they still want to be with me, faults and all?”

They're doing the same thing with you. As you dare to share parts of yourself and they do the same, you get a little closer to loving one another. When you both have shared all the elements of what makes you who you are — the good, the bad, and all the in-between — you will know whether you are in love.

— Barbara Lavi, Psychologist

3. "Thank you for hearing and seeing me"

Genuine gratitude is almost tangible. We must know in every way that our appreciation for both the small and the big things is grounded in our bodies with a solid knowledge of absolute value and importance. We just don’t think it. We feel it to our core. It’s real. It’s warm and fuzzy. It’s inspiring. Our eyes light up and our whole body smiles with awareness.

— Larry Michel, The Love Shepherd

4. "You're the love of my life"

When you mean it and say it with an open heart, "You're the love of my life" is a very powerful statement that will resonate deeply with your partner. It's telling them they are your person forever and the romantic center of their lives.

— Dr. Gloria Brame, Therapist and Author

5. When she wraps her arms around you and makes you swear you will never let her go

How could you? She's squeezing you. Love is one of the best things any of us can do. It takes courage to be vulnerable enough to find what and who you want, so never let anyone tell you otherwise.

— Rebecca Jane Stokes, Author

How do I know she loves me? Let me count the words. Subtle love signs are often hidden in the everyday expressions and affirmations you hear from her. Her love expressions can take a universe of forms. But, when you listen to her words of love, you will probably find more than you expected. When she loves you, she loves you with all her force. When she is showing her love, she shows it in every word. Even the angry words show love, they show the love that she cares enough to feel. When she loves you, you will hear it in all her words. You will hear her love expression between the words and in the moments of silence. All you need to do is actively listen and open yourself to hear the words and see the signs that she knows you are her one and only.

