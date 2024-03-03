How men show women they love them.
By Lianne Avila
Last updated on Mar 03, 2024
Photo: Sanja Radin | Canva
He loves me, he loves me not. This is one of the most important decisions that you will ever make in your life. How will you know if he’s the one? It’s not as easy as picking petals off a flower like you did when you were a child. It’s a good thing that you are questioning the relationship. How do your friends and family feel about him? Would you introduce him to them? I’m sure you know where I’m going with this. But, there is still much more to this.
Is this the guy you want to grow old with? This is not about how much money he makes or where he went to college. What does your gut tell you? This isn't about those nice-to-have qualities. This is about the qualities that he MUST have.
RELATED: 21 Signs He Has Strong Feelings For You
Here are 5 tiny things men only do when they're head over heels:
1. He treats you as his priority
If you ask him to go to an event that is important to you. He will, even if it means he has to take time off from work to go. If he travels for work, he checks in with you as soon as he lands and continues to text or call you. He lets you know how the trip is going. He talks about the details of his day. You also know the important things that are happening at work for him. And he will tell his mom he needs to call her back when the two of you are in the middle of an important conversation.
2. He doesn't try to change you
There is nothing worse than feeling like your partner is trying to change you. He knows you love cats and that's alright. He knows this because you grew up with cats and they mean a lot to you. So, he will make sure there is always a cat in your life. He knows you inside and out and he accepts you inside and out. This is a great feeling. This lets you know that he has your back. This is really what you want in a relationship.
RELATED: 6 Falling In Love Techniques That Are So Effective It's Scary
3. He’s seen you at your worst and hasn't left
He stuck with you when you got fired from your job, and your roommate suddenly moved out. You had a breakdown at that time. But, that didn't scare him away. He was there for you. He listened to you. You could cry in front of him and not worry about being judged. Now, you’ve found a good job and have a great roommate. What a good feeling.
RELATED: The Secret Thing Men Want More Than Love (And How To Give It To Them)
4. His actions speak louder than his words
It’s true, words need to be backed by action. If they aren't, then it’s not sincere. When he apologizes, he doesn't do the same thing again. You know he loves you because he says it. But, you also know it because he shows it. He remembers your anniversary. Not just when you officially started dating, but when you first met at your friend's party.
He’s willing to accept your brother’s quirks because he knows this means he gets to be with you. He’s willing to help you out with your car insurance payment and not throw it in your face. He doesn't play Even Steven. He’s not just making one deposit in the bank, he is making many deposits over and over. And, he doesn't need to be prompted over and over.
5. He smiles when you are around
You know by his body language and his tone, without a doubt, that he is into you. This is an important one. You want your partner to be excited when he sees you at the end of the day. You want to be his favorite part of the day. Without him saying a word, you know. What an amazing feeling it is when you know your partner loves you.
Related Stories From YourTango:
This will help get you through difficult times, like when the plumbing suddenly breaks down and you are left with a huge bill. You are looking for a best friend in your relationship. This is not a time to settle. You know what’s best for you. Follow your instincts on this one. You should be able to ask him anything and get an honest answer. Make sure you make a decision that is good for you.
RELATED: 10 Surprisingly Effective Ways To Get A Guy To Commit
More for You:
Lianne Avila is a licensed marriage and family therapist with a practice in San Mateo, CA. Her work has been featured in Psych Central, BRIDES, and Prevention.