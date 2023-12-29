If he can't keep his agreements with you, the relationship will never last.
By James Allen Hanrahan — Last updated on Dec 29, 2023
Photo: Jacob Lund via Canva
When you meet a guy you’re attracted to, it’s hard to discern the genuine signs he’s falling for you. Flirting with you is not enough. Asking for your number is certainly not a guarantee.
You need a better way of vetting men so you’re not wasting time with the wrong guy. Many guys come on strong but who has what it takes to make it to the finish line?
RELATED: If You Can Answer Yes To These 8 Questions, He Loves You (Even If He Hasn't Said It)
With that in mind, here are 3 tiny hints a guy is falling insanely in love with you:
1. He's consistent
When a guy first meets you, falling for you is not hard to do. The test comes later when you must ask yourself: Is he consistent?
Does he pursue you? Does he want to be with you no matter what you’re doing, not just when you’re being intimate? It’s called courtship. Courtship is a test of time.
Time is the most valuable thing we have. If a man consistently wants to spend time with you, he’s falling for you hard.
RELATED: 16 Signs He's Not Putting Enough Effort Into Your Relationship
2. He does what he says he will do
While it’s great when a man wants to spend time with you, he can make and keep agreements that will tell if he’s able to build a life with you.
Falling hard is great. However, you need a place to land. A man you can make and keep agreements with is demonstrating that he can be someone you can have a future with.
Does he call when he says he’s going to call? Does he show up when he says he’s going to show up? Does he introduce you to family and friends when he says he’s going to?
Relationships are a series of kept agreements. These agreements build on each other. First, you want to see if a man can keep simple agreements before you give him your heart and agree to more complex agreements.
RELATED: The 8 Specific Signs You're In One Of Those Rare Relationships That Can Truly Last A Lifetime
3. He makes plans and is committed to you
When you first meet a guy falling in love is a feeling. However, being in love is a decision. Professing his love for you until the sun comes up is a feeling. Being there when the sun comes up is a decision.
You can see it in the plans he wants to make with you. You can feel it in his concern for how you feel. You know it when he wants to take more and more responsibility for you.
Related Stories From YourTango:
Commitment is the final piece of the puzzle that lets you know if you fit together. A guy who's falling for you hard demonstrates it by his consistency, his ability to make and keep agreements, and his commitment to you.
Falling in love is a feeling. Courtship is a test of time. Being in love is a decision. Watch a man’s actions while he’s falling for you and decide if he’s the right man for you.
If you want to narrow it down to the one way to tell if a guy is falling hard for you then I will say this: people who know how to love have the ability to make and keep agreements. A relationship is a series of kept agreements. A man who keeps his agreements with you is a man you can build with and be in love with in the long run.
RELATED: These 15 Questions Determine If Your Relationship Will Last, According To Science
More for You:
James Allen Hanrahan is a dating and relationship coach for women based in Los Angeles. He's also the author of "A Life of Love" and "Dating Advice for Alpha Women."