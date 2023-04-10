These 15 Questions Determine If Your Relationship Will Last, According To Science

How confident are you in your relationship?

Relationships require time, patience, and trust. They also require you to make decisions, but these decisions have to be decided on together. And that can sometimes be super difficult

Relationships are challenging, but it's how you handle those challenges as a couple that will determine how to know if your relationship will last.

And according to this questionnaire created by Gary W. Lewandowski Jr., Chair and Professor of Psychology at Monmouth University and editor of former Science of Relationships, you can determine if you and your partner are the best matches for each other with this 15-question quiz.

Here are 15 questions that will help determine if your relationship will last, according to science:

1. Does your partner make you a better person, and do you do the same for them?

It's important for you and your partner to bring out the good in each other and help each other be better at all points of life.

2. Are you and your partner both comfortable with sharing feelings, relying on each other, being close, and being able to avoid worrying about the other person leaving?

If you can't fully open up to your partner then you don't truly have an open and honest relationship. Trust is a big thing and you need it in order to depend on each other and share all your deepest darkest secrets.

3. Do you and your partner accept each other for who you are, without trying to change each other?

You should never allow someone to change you into something or someone you're not. If your partner can't accept you for you, then they might not be the right one for you.

4. When disagreements arise, do you and your partner communicate respectfully and without contempt or negativity?

Arguments are always tough no matter the circumstances, but you must always maintain respect between you and your partner no matter how angry you are and hear each other out.

5. Do you and your partner share decision-making, power, and influence in the relationship?

It's important to be able to make decisions with your partner, even if it's as simple as deciding what to eat. You should be able to come together as a couple and share the decision together.

6. Is your partner your best friend, and are you theirs?

You should be able to see your partner as not only your lover but as a friend. Relationships rely on that strong bond to withstand the test of time, and nothing is stronger than friendship.

7. Do you and your partner think more in terms of “we” and “us,” rather than “you” and “I”?

Terms are actually super important because you are now that you are a unit you should refer to each other as that unit rather than two separate halves.

8. Would you and your partner trust each other with the passwords to social media and bank accounts?

This may seem impossible to some people, but if you really truly trust each other and have nothing to hide from one another, then you should be able to share this personal info without any friction.

9. Do you and your partner have good opinions of each other — without having an overinflated positive view?

It's definitely great to have a high opinion of your partner, but you don't want to be boastful. You should be able to admire and recognize each other's qualities and faults.

10. Do your close friends, as well as your partners, think you have a great relationship that will stand the test of time?

You should value and respect your friend's opinions on your relationship. The friends that know you best, and truly want what's best for you.

11. Is your relationship free of red flags like cheating, jealousy, and controlling behavior?

You should never, ever tolerate cheating or controlling behavior in a relationship. If that's happening in your relationship, get out! That person is not your partner if they're trying to control you or make decisions for you. There is such a thing as healthy jealousy but you don't want to be with someone who constantly questions your loyalty or you theirs.

12. Do you and your partner share the same values when it comes to politics, religion, the importance of marriage, the desire to have kids (or not), and how to parent?

Even if you and your partner share different political views and come from different religions, it's important to at least have a mutual understanding of each other's views and respectfully disagree if that's the case. However, when it comes to marriage, you should definitely be on the same page, because that can put an end to a relationship very quickly.

13. Are you and your partner willing to sacrifice your own needs, desires, and goals for each other (without being a doormat)?

Sometimes sacrifices have to be made in relationships so you have to be honest with yourself and ask if you're truly willing to make a sacrifice that may benefit your partner but not you. It's one of the toughest parts of a relationship, but also one of the most important.

14. Do you and your partner both have agreeable and emotionally stable personalities?

You and your partner have to rely on each other in various situations throughout life so it's important to have someone by your side that is emotionally stable, and who views many things the way you do.

15. Are you and your partner sexually compatible?

Sex connects you and your partner in many ways and is meant to bring you closer together, so if you aren't seeing eye-to-eye in the bedroom you aren't going to get very far.

Carefully look through and answer each question honestly and it might help you figure out if your partner is perfect for you.

Brittany White is a freelance writer who writes the latest on news and relationships.