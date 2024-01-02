The Top 10 Little Things Guys Look For In A Girlfriend

What makes the perfect girlfriend? Is she the girl next door with gorgeous good looks and double-Ds? Well, not exactly.

What do guys want in a girlfriend?

Contrary to what you might think, when guys are looking for a girlfriend, most guys aren't looking for a supermodel.

They're just looking for someone who knows how to be a good girlfriend: a woman who's down-to-earth, sweet, and sensitive to his needs.

Here are 10 things every man keeps in mind when deciding if the woman (ie. you), sitting across the dinner table from him on that first date is girlfriend material.

Here are the top 10 things guys look for in a girlfriend:

1. Confidence

Take it from the guys, nothing is more attractive than a woman who's comfortable in her skin.

If you're guilty of meekly asking lines like: "Does this skirt make my thighs look fat?" ... stop asking. If you're constantly needing his reassurance that you're beautiful, he may start asking questions himself.

2. Intelligence

Acting like you're not as smart as he loses its novelty to men after high school. What men want in a girlfriend is a woman who can stand as their equal.

So be the smart, savvy woman you are! To him, it's a total turn-on.

3. A lack of materialism

Yes, he wants to be your knight in shining armor. And yes, he wants to treat you like the princess you are, but that doesn't give you license to act like one.

Allow him the luxury of treating you with romantic dinners and surprise gifts without having to demand them of him.

He'll be relieved that he doesn't have to try so hard and surprisingly, this will inspire him to rise to the occasion when he doesn't have to dedicate his whole paycheck to lavish tokens of his love for you.

4. Spontaneity

One of the most important things to keep going in a relationship is spontaneity. You get stuck in your Friday night dinner dates and you lose that spark you had when you first started dating each other. Don't lose it!

Men love a woman who can do things spur-of-the-moment (like grabbing him by the shirt collar and pulling him into the bedroom before he goes to work for some morning fun?).

5. A nonchalant approach to relationships

What's one of the best things you can do for your relationship with him? Relax. Just relax.

When you come home from a long, hard day at work and see those dishes piling up in the sink, we know you have the urge to lash out at him. Instead, try to let it go for the night.

No man likes a nag and every man likes a woman who can let her hair down and doesn't sweat the small stuff.

We're not saying to just kick back and bro out with him, but a relationship is solid when you're able to relax with each other.

6. Lightheartedness

Guys like a girl who laughs at their jokes but isn't mindless and isn't always serious about everything.

Just as we mentioned men like a woman who can forgo nagging them about the dishes, they like a woman who can joke about the dishes too.

Biting remarks and snappy comebacks can help keep the spark between you in your relationship. And hey, isn't laughter the best aphrodisiac?

7. Sensuality

We've already mentioned before that it's not all about your looks (albeit, that's a good motivator for some men) — it's more about an air of confidence that will draw his eyes to you when you enter the room.

Embrace your femininity. Ditch the sweatpants for date night and take the extra ten minutes to pull the little black dress from the back of your closet.

You shouldn't feel pressured to strut around the bedroom in lingerie and high heels like a Victoria's Secret angel every night, but you should feel comfortable in your own body... and expressing that sensually to your man.

8. Honesty

If he can't trust you — how can he ever see you as his girlfriend ... and eventual spouse? Keep things open and honest in your relationship.

A little white lie over flirty texts with an old guy friend from college can spiral out of control very quickly into a full-blown fight ... and break up.

9. Self-sufficiency

Dating a driven, passionate woman? So hot. Babysitting a stage five clinger? Not so much.

No man wants a girlfriend they have to reassuringly text, call, or visit every five minutes. Give him his poker night with the boys. Let him go golfing on a weekend. Learn to give your guy his space — or he may break up with you to get it.

10. Supportiveness

As cliché as it is, some men want to be caretakers ... but even the strongest of men want a soft place to fall.

He wants to know that you'll support him and stand by him in his life choices, whether it's changing careers or moving to a new city. Show your support in small gestures with a quick "I love you" text when he heads off for his morning commute and listen to him after a hard day's work.

Be supportive — but not suffocating. The last thing you want is to remind him too much of his mother.

Alexandra Churchill is a digital editor who currently works for Martha Stewart Living. Her work has been featured on numerous sites including The Huffington Post, Her Campus, USA TODAY College, and Northshore and Ocean Home magazines.