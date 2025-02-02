6 Non-Obvious Things Men Judge Women On When They First Meet Them, According To Research

Wondering what men judge women on when they first meet them? It all comes down to research.

Some of us can’t stand being checked out by men when we cross the street or enter a room, and some of us kind of secretly love it. (I tend to waver between the two, depending on the situation.) But regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, you might be interested in learning there’s a legitimate scientific reason why guys give us the once over.

According to DePaul University professor of women’s and gender studies, Dr. Midge Wilson, every time a man checks you out, he’s performing a “reproductive fitness assessment.” A 2019 study also supports this. In layman’s terms, that means he’s subconsciously scanning you for features that are most closely associated with strong health and fertility.

Here are the things things men judge women on when they first meet them:

1. Their waist-to-hip ratio

The most pleasing ratio to the male brain is 7:10, according to Wilson. Because the waist and hips are connected to childbirth, larger hips tend to signal that you’re a great potential child-bearer and thus add instant appeal. A small waist further accentuates this fact; hence the popularity of waist trainers and corsets throughout history, and curvaceous celebs like Kim K and Beyonce.

A wider waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) is generally perceived as less attractive in women, particularly in mate selection. It is often associated with lower reproductive health and potential health risks. A 2013 study showed a preference for a lower WHR across many cultures. This preference is usually explained by evolutionary psychology theories, which suggest it signals fertility and overall health.

2. Their voice

According to a 2014 paper published in PLoS One, men are more attracted to women with higher-pitched voices.

The reason? Researchers from a 2024 study published in Personality and Individual Differences found that higher-pitched voices tend to correlate with smaller bodies in women, which is linked to physical fitness (though we know it’s not the golden rule).

3. Their hair

We all know that long, thick, shiny hair is healthy hair, so it’s no surprise then that Wilson identified this as one of the key factors that men tend to scan for when looking for healthy potential mates.

The good news is if you weren’t genetically blessed with a shiny mop? Keratin treatments instantly improve your hair health and are readily available at most salons.

Men often find long, shiny hair on women attractive because it is considered a strong visual cue signifying good health, fertility, and youthfulness. A 2016 study published by Frontiers in Psychology concluded that these are key factors in mate selection from an evolutionary perspective. Healthy, lustrous hair signals a woman can reproduce without experiencing significant stress or illness.

4. Their teeth

In case you weren’t already convinced of the benefits of smiling more often, it turns out people who smile regularly are usually happier and let’s face it, we’re all attracted to happy people. In particular, though, men find white teeth attractive in a partner, because of the link between tooth shade and dental health.

The results of a Smile Survey prove what has always been believed: the importance of an attractive, healthy smile, whether you're socializing and networking face-to-face or virtually. Your smile has more of an effect on what others perceive about you than you think.

5. Their makeup

If you weren’t already confused enough about what society thinks of women who wear makeup, research suggests guys prefer women who wear 40 percent fewer cosmetics. In other words, the natural look is attractive, but a little lip gloss and mascara never hurt anyone.

6. The color they're wearing

The color red is universally associated with passion and lust for good reason; scientists have proven it enhances our attractiveness factor. Research published in Acta Psychologica showed that men are likelier to find women attractive when they wear red.

This is known as the red effect. Men rate women wearing red as more attractive and physically desirable. The effect can be seen when women wear red clothing, have red lipstick, or are in front of a red background.

There are a lot of different theories for this, but one is that when we’re turned on, certain body parts become engorged and subsequently become a brighter shade of red, thus mimicking this by swiping on some red lipstick can subliminally signal to a potential suitor that you’re ready to go.

Nadia Bokody is a writer who focuses on love and relationships and is a former contributor to SheSaid.