It can be difficult for a man to be up front about his feelings. Instead of talking to you about them, he may try to disguise them. Little things he does will feel like clues. If you pay close attention, you can pick up on his true feelings towards you.

Men are taught at a young age that showing emotion makes them look weak. Instead of being up front about their emotions, they may hide behind a tough exterior. It may be easier for them to pretend they are not interested than to be vulnerable with someone else. When they like you, they may be too afraid to show it directly. Instead, they’ll do these subtle things that, if you pay attention, give away their true intentions.

These are 11 things a man will do when he likes you but is trying not to show it

1. He looks for excuses to touch you

Yan Krukau from Pexels via Canva

The idea of someone touching you when you are not in a relationship with them may sound strange, but when a guy is trying to play it cool about how much he likes you, he may touch you slightly. He may casually bump your arm or brush your leg when he’s laughing at your jokes. These are not grand gestures, but they are small signs he likes you and is trying not to show it. He wants to make a statement without it being too obvious.

Subtle touch when flirting can send a message. While not all touch is flirty, some signs will tell how he truly feels. Subtle, playful touching may show that he likes you but is trying to play it cool.

2. He acts differently around you

g-stockstudio from Getty Images Pro via Canva

If a man is trying not to show how much he likes you, it may change his behavior towards you. Maybe he is usually loud and outgoing, but he gets a bit quieter when you enter the room. Or, a naturally reserved person may come out of their shell more in your presence. It may not be easy to notice at first. However, if his behavior seems just a little different around you, he may be trying to hide how much he likes you.

The way men interact with women can sometimes be considered ‘stupid.’ If he acts a bit of a fool around you, he may be attracted to you. Pay attention to his actions and take a deeper look at what they may mean.

3. He wants to solve your problems

Ave Calvar Martinez from Pexels via Canva

Sometimes, a man can tell that you’re struggling with something. It could be stress at work or a problem with a friend. Whatever the reasoning, if he likes you, he may try to help you fix your problems. Men seem to be natural problem-solvers. It’s their go-to coping mechanism. That’s not to say that they are better at solving problems than women, but that it may be their natural impulse.

It can be a sign that he cares deeply about you when he wants to help you in any way he can. He may try to be casual about it, but it can be a sign that he has feelings for you.

4. He engages with you on social media

adamkaz from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Social media can be the best way to subtly flirt with someone. Is there a guy who is always replying to your Instagram stories? Does every post have a like from him? It’s almost like he is your biggest online fan. He may try to play it off like he’s a good friend looking to chat with you, but there may be a deeper reason behind the online flirting. He may like you more than he lets on.

Flirting is good for your mental health. If a man wants to have playful interactions online, it could be beneficial for both of you.

5. His body language is inviting

Jacob Lund via Canva

A man may struggle to put his feelings for someone into words. Instead of being open and honest about liking you, they may show it through their body language. By showing open body language, they are communicating that they are interested in having a conversation with you. He may use his body language to flirt. This can be a subtle but significant sign that they are more interested in something beyond friendship.

"Body language can help convey feelings and messages to others. It can also help reveal how you are responding to your current environment," says Jenna Fletcher. "Some evidence from an older study suggests that body language may account for up to 60% to 65%Trusted Source of all communication. Your mannerisms, body posture, gestures, and movement can all convey to others what you’re thinking and feeling."

6. He looks at you, then quickly looks away

Nino Sanger from Pexels via Canva

Have you ever thought someone was attractive and found yourself looking at them? Not making eye contact exactly, but looking in their direction when they may not be paying attention. You may be taking in their features and studying their face. Men will do this too, and may hope you don’t notice. If you catch him looking in your direction, he may quickly look away in embarrassment.

Locking eyes with someone can come with anxiety. Instead of making direct eye contact with you, he may steal a glance here and there. If you catch him, however, he will try to play it cool.

7. He finds excuses to be nearby

Digitalskillet via Canva

Some people may be naturally attracted to each other. This can make them feel drawn to you. If they like you like this, they may find a way to be around you as much as possible. It can be subtle at first. They offer to help you with something or plan a quick coffee trip to catch up.

Whatever the excuse may be, a man who likes you will find a way to be around you. He will do it when he can, but try not to be over-the-top about it.

8. He shows some jealousy

Rido via Canva

If a man likes you, he may seem slightly jealous when you talk about other men in your life. It could be something he tries to cover up. He doesn’t want to seem overly invested in you, but he is hinting that he likes you. He can find other people as a threat to his potential with you. However, he doesn’t want to make it too obvious that he is jealous.

Jealousy can be a poor personality trait. It can come across as overbearing or controlling. If a man is only slightly jealous and tries to hide it, it could be a sign that he is interested in you. He doesn’t make things a big deal, but you can tell a little something is brewing under the surface.

9. He is subtly protective

StockLite via Canva

Being protective can come naturally for some men. When they like someone, they may want to do anything they can to help them. If they see another man approaching you and making you slightly uncomfortable, they may want to act in support of you. It can be subtle, but you’ll be able to tell that they are interested in you. He may have the instinct to stand up for you because he cares about you.

While being protective can sometimes come across as overbearing, when a man does so respectfully, it can be a sign that he is interested in you. He’ll try not to make it obvious.

10. He tries to impress you

Laker from Pexels via Canva

Men want to attract women. It’s no surprise. When they find someone they are interested in, they may do little things to try to win them over. They may read between the lines to find something to connect with you over. They may start finding ways to impress you.

One way they may try to connect with you may be through a shared interest. Possibly, they had no interest in this topic before. However, they learned the ins and outs to try to relate to you. If this impresses you, you may be on your way to liking them back.

11. He opens up, but then pulls back

Monkey Business Images via Canva

Being vulnerable isn’t easy. It can be especially difficult for men. They may want to connect with you, but struggle to show their true selves to another person. This can be from learning at a young age that showing emotion makes them seem ‘weak.’ As a result, they may start to feel close to you, and suddenly pull back, scared of what you might think of their vulnerability.

This behavior can be a sign that they like you. They may be trying to connect, but are worried about the implications.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.