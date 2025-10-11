The Art Of Body Language: 5 Simple Habits Of Naturally Attractive Women

The truth is that you can be a naturally attractive woman and still have trouble in the dating field. Many people don't realize that the way you carry yourself often plays a big role in how successful your love life is. In recent years, multiple studies have come out supporting the importance of body language.

According to Princeton University research, facial expressions give off a more accurate reading of how a person is feeling as opposed to their actual words. Researchers provided 15 participants with images of people and asked them to guess what their emotions were based on their body language, facial expression, or both.

Advertisement

The study found that those who "saw the face only had a 50-50 chance of being correct, whereas those who only saw a body or the face and body together were far more accurate." This proves that what you say isn't as important as how you say it. If you've been wondering how you can use your body language to attract more dates, these 5 body language tricks are a good place to start.

Here are 5 simple habits of naturally attractive women:

1. They pause before smiling

Staring at your guy for a few seconds before breaking out your killer smile shows him that you're only interested in him. Naturally attractive women understand that timing is everything, especially when it comes to a smile. Instead of flashing an immediate, reflexive grin the moment they make eye contact, they pause.

Advertisement

It signals that your smile isn't automatic or given freely to everyone who crosses your path. That micro-moment of locked eyes before the smile communicates recognition, interest, and intentionality in a way that words never could.

2. They maintain the perfect amount of eye contact

NDAB Creativity / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Motivational speaker Leil Lowndes offers a great tip for this one. She says, "Pretend your eyes are glued to your conversation partner's with sticky, warm taffy. When you must look away, do it ever so slowly, reluctantly, stretching the gooey taffy until the tiny string finally breaks."

Naturally attractive women understand that eye contact isn't just polite, it's powerful. One study on speed-dating explained that it creates connection, builds trust, and communicates that they're fully engaged in the moment rather than mentally checking out or scanning the room for something better.

3. They don't fidget

Constantly moving only makes you look incredibly anxious to leave. But more than that, research shows that fidgeting fragments your presence, signaling you're physically unable to commit to being exactly where you are.

Advertisement

Attractive women have mastered the art of being settled in their own bodies. This doesn't mean being rigid or unnaturally still, either; it means moving with intention rather than restlessness.

4. They connect on a human level

NDAB Creativity / Shutterstock

This makes total sense. After all, we are more like ourselves when we're surrounded by our oldest, closest friends. Instead of adopting a careful, overly polished persona when meeting someone new, they tap into the relaxed, genuine version of themselves that emerges around their closest friends.

Advertisement

It's about giving yourself permission to skip past the stiff small-talk phase and connect on a more human level. People are drawn to those who make them feel seen, comfortable, and like they matter, one study showed.

5. They fix their posture by 'hanging by their teeth'

Do this by pretending that you're biting a piece of leather that's hanging from the door frame. Lowndes mentions that this posture trick works because "every muscle is stretched into perfect posture position."

Your chin comes up without jutting forward, your core naturally engages, and suddenly you're standing taller without any of the tension that usually comes with sitting up straight. The magic is in how the effortlessness translates into the kind of natural, graceful posture that genuinely attractive women seem to possess without thinking about it.

Advertisement

Cassandra Rose Guerrier is a freelance writer, teacher, and editor with a focus on entertainment and trending topics. Her bylines have appeared in the Huffington Post, AskMen, and Thought Catalog, among others.