5 Things Husbands Of High Character Do For Their Wives, According To Psychology

Do you know how to make your wife happy, right now? It used to be very easy to make her happy, but now, as the years have gone by, you're finding it even more difficult to make her feel loved. Do you long to bring your relationship back to a place where you feel more connected and you know that she feels loved?

Good for you! And you know, as the man in her life, that action is the best way to get what you want. There is only one thing — one word — that can make your wife happy: romance. Yes, it's a scary word but your fear of it is one of the reasons why you're where you are today. So, if you want to know how to make your wife happy, right now, here are 5 romantic things you can do for her.

Here are the five things husbands of high character do for their wives:

1. Tell her she looks nice

You think that you tell your wife she looks nice all the time. But think about it. Are you paying attention? How often do you look at your wife?

Look and take note of the things that made you attracted to her in the first place. And when you do, do you verbalize what you're seeing?

One of the things that I know from being married, and from my clients, is that women often feel invisible. We feel like we are taken for granted, that our partner no longer sees us the way they used to and that makes us feel unloved.

A client of mine lost weight over the summer and bought herself a killer dress for a party she and her husband were attending. She dressed carefully that night, excited to see her husband’s face when he saw her. His reaction? Nada. Take the time to look at your wife, take note of what she’s wearing, and how she’s looking, and reconnect with the things that you love about her.

I can promise you that, if you mention even one small thing about your wife’s appearance, you will make her happy, even if she doesn’t act like it. (Note: Under no circumstances mention her weight. Period.)

2. Set up dates

Twinsterphoto / Shutterstock

Many couples, when they're having discussions about their relationship, promise that they will make time for each other regularly. And then what happens? Life gets in the way and they don’t.

Furthermore, when couples agree to spend more time together, it's often the wife who makes the plans, figures out the date, covers the babysitting, and makes the reservations. Women have to take care of an unequal amount of housework and childcare in the first place. So she will resent it when she's doing it so you can spend time together.

Husbands planning dates with their wives are essential for maintaining a healthy relationship. Date nights foster connection, strengthen intimacy, improve communication, and increase marital satisfaction. A 2021 study showed that couples who regularly have date nights are less likely to consider divorce and report higher happiness levels in their relationship.

But, if you make an effort to plan a date night with your wife, decide when and where to cover babysitting, and choose an outing that you know she’ll enjoy, you'll make your wife happy. Just planning the date, alone, will give your wife some joy. You can do this. You know you can. So, do it.

3. Take some weight off her shoulders

Many wives carry the weight of the world on their shoulders — house care, childcare, scheduling, their work, their parents, and you. I would encourage you to try to lift some of the weight off of your wife’s shoulders, even if just for a day.

Don't ask her what she needs. Instead, look for an opportunity and just do it. You can tell her that you're going to do it but don’t ask her if you can do it.

Part of taking the weight off of your wife's shoulders is making it so she doesn’t have to decide whether to let you help her and what you can help her with. That’s just one more thing on her shoulders.

Just do something that you know she would like done and do it. So, take a look at what your wife needs and help her take a load off. Doing so will make your wife happy.

4. Give her a gift

fast-stock / Shutterstock

Imagine if your wife walked into the room right now and gave you a gift. Something small, but something meaningful to you.

How good would that feel? So, why don’t you do the same for your wife? A small gift would be just the thing to brighten her day. A very important part of gift-giving is what you give her for a gift.

My ex-husband and I had an agreement that he could never give me something that would have a power cord after a friend of ours gave his girlfriend an alarm clock! He stuck to that and the gifts he gave me were very thoughtful. They made me feel loved and appreciated, in the moment.

Husbands giving gifts to their wives are powerful ways to express love and appreciation and strengthen the bond within a relationship. They demonstrate thoughtfulness and care, which can significantly boost feelings of connection and positive emotions for both partners. An American Psychological study found they are a tangible symbol of their commitment to one another.

Go out right now and buy something that you know your wife would like. If you have no idea what she would like, ask her friends. They will know exactly what she wants.

5. Hug her

I never put this one at the beginning of a list of things you can do to make your wife happy. Even though they might desperately want to be hugged, many women feel overwhelmed these days by their life and their up-and-down relationships with their husbands. As a result, if their husband reaches out for a hug in a way he hasn’t for a long time, they might pull back, unsure and surprised.

But, if you have done all the previous things on the list, or at least a few of them, your wife will be way more receptive to a hug than she might have been before. Hugs are said to be a key to keeping a relationship healthy.

A 10-second hug every day, experts say, profoundly connects people. And, hugs are relatively safe. Being intimate can be fraught with all sorts of issues but hugs are just lovely, little, and sweet.

When you do these 5 romantic things for your wife, you'll make her very happy and also have a happy relationship. Romance might not be a priority for you but it is for her.

Particularly, if she's a wife with a lot of responsibilities. So, dig deep. The romantic you are in there somewhere. After all, she fell in love with you once. You can do this, and you'll be glad you did.

Mitzi Bockmann is an NYC-based Certified Life Coach and mental health advocate who works exclusively with women to help them be all they want to be. Mitzi's bylines have appeared in The Good Men Project, MSN, PopSugar, Prevention, Huffington Post, and Psych Central, among many others.