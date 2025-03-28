3 Things Brilliant Women Do On A First Date That Earn Them A Flirty Phone Call Later

"I had a nice time" are the five words nobody wants to hear at the end of a date. It’s not that they had a horrible time, and it doesn’t mean you did something awful. They're just not compelled to call you later or ask you out again. But there are ways to avoid this bland fate and get a flirty phone call and an invite out again soon.

We asked relationship Expert Rachel Greenwald — author of Have Him At Hello — for help knowing how to get a guy to call back rather than a bland text where he keeps you in his contacts to contact when he's bored. She offered three things we can do to attract men so they not only want — but also feel like they need — another date.

Advertisement

Three things brilliant women do that earn them a flirty phone call and second date

1. They bring positive energy

Don’t worry, this doesn’t have anything to do with your aura or metaphysical energy. Rather, make sure you seem interested and intriguing, happy and charming, confident and attentive.

Mainly, keep an eye on your body language. Sit up straight with your shoulders back, so you appear confident. An essay in Psychiatry Journal explained to maintain eye content so he knows you’re interested in what he’s saying. Ignore your phone.

When men go on a date with you, they want to know without a doubt that there’s an attraction there, and your body language can say a lot.

Advertisement

2. They have a feisty attitude

Krakenimages.com via Shutterstock

For some, being feisty can mean flirting just the way they like without any need for subtlety. For others, it can simply mean venturing out of your shy shell by asking questions and talking, instead of letting him do it all.

Advertisement

Whatever feisty might mean to you, do your best to embody a strong, independent woman who knows who she is, and is comfortable with her awesomeness.

Because you are awesome, and he should know it.

3. They ask fun questions

Yes, some of the questions you’ll ask will no doubt be some of your typical boring questions: Where are you from? What do you do? But try to keep those to a minimum.

Advertisement

There will be plenty of time on your future dates to find out how many siblings he has or what his parents’ names are.

But if you ask him unique and interesting questions, he’s bound to be intrigued and wants to get to know more about this fun woman who asked about the last book he read and loved, or what he’s scared of, or something he’s always wanted to try.

Fun, interesting and these questions can give you a lot more insight into the man you’re dating than what street did he live on as a child.

Don't let a case of dating blahs get in the way of your quest to find true love.

Your soul mate is out there: go charm the world and find him.

Advertisement

Rachel Greenwald is the founder & CEO of Elevated Connections, a New York Times Best Selling Author, matchmaker, speaker, and relationship expert in love & work.

Estee Kahn is a writer and amateur photographer who covers relationships, friendships, and lifestyle.