What Turns Women On Most, According To Research

Whether you’re playing the field, seeing someone new, or in a long-term, committed relationship, there’s one common denominator of every relationship type: sex.

Though the topic of female sexuality might remain a little taboo in our society, there’s no denying that it plays a major role in people's lives and relationships.

However, what works for one person in the bedroom isn’t guaranteed to work for another — and this can make pleasing your partner a little more difficult than you’d think. That one moves your ex liked might completely turn your partner off, so it pays to know your partner’s likes and dislikes.

Here’s a hint: sex starts way before penetration. You can’t have good sex without good foreplay. So what kind of foreplay turns women on the most? In a survey sponsored by PornDude, 40 percent of women agreed that visual images are their number one turn-on.

Meaning, yes! Women like porn just as much as guys do. In fact, the survey showed that porn gets a whopping 84 percent of women in the mood. Unfortunately, perhaps due to societal stigmas and fear of judgment, the number of women who regularly access porn doesn’t equal up. Only 44 percent of women admitted to watching porn on the reg.

Luckily, porn for women is becoming a lot more accessible (thanks, the Internet!). The survey revealed that women who do watch porn either search for it online or regularly go back to a porn-related website like PornDude that’s served them well in the past.

Guys, don’t be afraid to use this info to your advantage. If your girl is one of the 84 percent of women who need some visuals to get her in the mood, why not join her? 45 percent of women say they’d be down to watch porn with their partner, while another 47 percent said they’d consider it depending on what kind it is.

Of course, it’s not just visuals that turn women on. Audio came in at a close second with 32 percent of women saying things like whispers and moans get them hot and bothered while the written word (we’re looking at you, Fifty Shades of Grey) other sensory experiences came in at 21 and 13 percent, respectively.

In a society that still largely puts female sexuality out of sight out of mind, it’s refreshing to know women aren’t letting that hold them back from figuring out what they like — and better yet, telling their partners. The survey revealed that 84 percent of women voice their turn-ons to their partners rather than making them figure it out on their own.

If this survey info is any inclination, it’s safe to say we can (and should) turn all judgments off and accept women for the sexual beings we are. Keep on keepin’ on, ladies!

