The Art Of Chemistry: 6 Subtle Signs The Person You Like Feels It Too

Attractiveness usually differs by culture, traditions, and what people believe to be attractive characteristics. Research defines interpersonal attraction as "the strength of our liking or loving for another person."

Attraction is when you look at someone from across a crowded room and lock eyes. It's when you feel like you have known each other forever. Attraction can transform into a relationship when it's really meant to be. While initial attraction may be purely physical, emotions evolve as your relationship evolves more and more.

You become attracted to different aspects of that special person in your life, and that's what leads to falling in love. And a key question on many people's minds tends to be this: when you feel attracted to someone, do they feel it too?

Here are 6 subtle signs the person you like feels it too:

1. They make eye contact

Eye contact can be a tricky sign. This is because sometimes people make eye contact. After all, they were taught that way to be polite. But usually, people make eye contact with another person when they actually care about that person or the conversation.

Specifically, prolonged and reciprocal eye contact can signal attraction, increase feelings of trust and intimacy, and suggest mutual romantic interest. Research from speed-dating studies indicates that sharing and receiving eye contact can predict who a person will choose as a potential partner after a brief conversation.

2. They face their hips toward you

If you want to know if someone is attracted to you, look at their hips. That's right! Apparently, if someone has their hips facing you when you are talking, it means they are giving you their undivided attention, according to one study.

It's the same rule with feet. A person's feet unconsciously point to what they want or where they want to go. Though not proven by studies, it's still a cool trick to see if someone is into you.

3. They remember random things about you

If someone remembers the little things about you, like the name of your third hamster, then they most likely are attached to you. This is because they care about who you are and they listen to what you say. If they remember your favorite color because you were wearing it all the time, it means they are paying attention to you.

You are more likely to remember details about a person you like because you associate them with a positive, rewarding experience. A study on infatuated individuals found that they had enhanced memory for information associated with their beloved compared to information about friends. The researchers concluded that this bias was due to arousal, not just the positive nature of the information.

4. They blush around you

Blushing is a hard-hitting sign that someone is attracted to you. This is the body's response when someone gets excited/ nervous/aroused, and no one has much control over it. Any one of those three emotions can mean that they are definitely into you.

They could get nervous because they like you so much and they don't want to mess anything up. They could be excited because you are around them, and they get to spend time with someone they are truly attracted to. So pay attention to their checks when you are around, it could just call them out on how they feel about you.

5. They make physical contact every chance they get

If the person you are attracted to makes any and takes every opportunity to touch you in any way, it's a good sign they are attached to you, too. Physical touch is one of the most popular love languages out there and carries with it a certain intimacy and intensity. So if they keep trying to touch you in little ways, like your hand or arm, they are most likely attracted to you.

While accidental touches can signal initial interest, the act of intentionally finding ways to make physical contact is a more deliberate signal of attraction and a desire for closeness. Research supports that physical touch strengthens bonds and builds trust in relationships by creating a sense of safety and belonging.

6. They lean toward you

If you find that both of you are leaning toward each other when you are talking, it's a good sign that there's a mutual attraction between you both. It means that you are engaged with the conversation, and you both don't want to miss a word that either of you is saying.

It can signal that they are more attuned to you and your presence than to their surroundings, which is a common sign of attraction. Research also highlights that turning their body towards you, uncrossing their arms, and taking up less personal space can all point to a desire for closeness.

