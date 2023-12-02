If these signs ring true, he's very likely The One.
If you're like many women, there was more than once in your life when you thought you found Prince Charming, only to find out he was Mr. Wrong in many ways.
This happens because oftentimes Mr. Wrong is charming and says the right things to make him appear to be better than he really is.
For each of the signs described below, it is important to make sure his actions and words match.
If his actions do not match his words, he is probably lying to you.
Here are 5 small signs you've definitely found him:
1. He loves the very thing that makes you different
It doesn’t matter if you are an extreme couponer, you collect Elvis memorabilia, or you cry every time you see a commercial for the humane society, there are things about you that make you uniquely different. If he loves those things about you and smiles when he is watching you do your thing, you know he appreciates your beautifully unique nature.
2. He thinks you are the picture of beauty regardless of how you look or what you wear
It is easy to find someone beautiful when they are dressed up and ready to hit the town. It is love to find someone beautiful after they’ve had their wisdom teeth out and their face is as swollen as a pumpkin.
3. He tries
Your guy may not be the ideal romantic, and he may not have movies inspired by his actions.
However, if he tries on a regular basis to show you how much he loves you, you know he is hopelessly in love with you. When it comes to romantic love, it really is the thought that counts.
Sometimes, he may miss the mark; maybe the chocolate-covered bacon he bought you wasn’t what you were hoping for. The important thing is that he was thinking of you and went out of his way to do something for you.
4. He is nice to your friends and family even if he doesn’t like them
Just because he falls in love with you does not mean he will love your best friend, who constantly calls on weekends to cry about her dismal love life, or your cousin who comes to all the family dinners and then complains about the food.
The important thing is if he is nice and respectful of your relationship with these people. He doesn’t demand you stop seeing them, and he doesn’t refuse to go to functions because he doesn’t want to see them.
5. Last, but certainly not least, he wants to take care of you
This isn’t to say he wants a traditional arrangement where he works and you stay home barefoot and pregnant.
This means he loves you enough to want to care for you.
He makes you soup when you are sick. He gets a movie and popcorn when you are too tired to go out. He’ll go get you if you run out of gas or break down on the side of the road. He is the man who will care for you when you are old and grey.
Once you have found your Prince Charming, the next step is to make a lasting relationship work.
