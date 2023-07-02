8 Simple Ways To Keep Him Riveted With You

You shouldn't have to change yourself for somebody, but doing these 8 things will help keep his interest in you.
Most of us feel that it is great to have love in our lives.
Not only does love make us feel good mentally, but some studies say we are more likely to live longer when we have love in our lives. It has been said that love is the most potent force in the entire world.
Is there any energy that has the ability to influence our feelings as mightily as love does? Certainly, its supremacy of power is what prompted the great philosopher Teilhard de Chardin to remark “ Someday after we master the winds, the waves, the tides, and gravity, we shall harness the energies of love.
Then, for the second time in the history of the world, man will have discovered fire.” What woman doesn’t want to have love in her life? Here are smart moves you can make to ensure having the love you so desire to be a part of your life.
Here are 8 ways to keep him riveted with you:
1. Be a bit flexible
Don’t discount a man for silly reasons like his astrological sign or his hairline.
2. Keep yourself in shape
Men are visual and get turned on by a woman who is fit, healthy, and sexy, and it has its own benefits for you too.
3. Stay informed on what’s going on in the world
Men love a fascinating, stimulating conversation, so maybe refrain from talking about work drama.
4. Have a sense of humor
No one is perfect, be able to laugh at yourself and not take yourself too seriously.
5. If you don’t cook, learn
It may sound a bit 1950s, but it's true: Men love a woman who cooks. It makes them feel pampered, loved, and cared for. And if you can't cook, how are you going to feed yourself?
6. Keep wearing that sexy lingerie
Your man will only have eyes for you when he knows that he has something enticing to look at when he gets home from a hard day at work.
7. Develop your own interests
Nothing is sexier to a man than a woman who is passionate about something.
8. Take an interest in his hobbies
Even if you hate sports, you can cheer on his team or at least make him sandwiches and bring him a beer while he is enjoying the game.
If you do all of these 8 things and he still isn't impressed, well then he's just not worth it and now you get to flaunt all the new skills you learned for the new cutie that catches your eye.
